CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Briggs: So, why was Tom Prince fired as Mud Hens manager after great year?

By David Briggs
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubtnb_0cN5Z6MI00

So, what did Mud Hens manager Tom Prince do to get fired by the Tigers despite leading Toledo to one of its best seasons in franchise history?

I wondered the same thing many of you did.

But, really, the answer is simple.

What did Prince do? He chose to manage a minor league baseball team.

In trying to make sense of the dethroning of Prince — who was let go last week after leading Toledo to its third-best season (74-56) since the modern incarnation of the Hens began play in 1965 — the first thing you have to remember about the minor leagues is that the first thing is not the first thing.

As in: Winning isn’t the primary objective. It’s the development and alignment of players and coaches in a manner that best suits the parent club.

I know that might seem obvious, but it explains why jobs on the farm turn over like the soil, results be damned.

We’ve seen it in Toledo, where Doug Mientkiewicz led the Hens to the postseason for the first time in 11 years, only to be fired a year later for being a bit too opinionated for the Tigers’ tastes. And we see it everywhere. Damon Berryhill of the Gwinnett Stripers was named International League manager of the year in 2019, only to be cut loose by the Braves after the canceled pandemic season.

That’s life in the bus leagues.

As Mud Hens pitching coach Doug Bochtler told The Blade’s Amanda Levine, “In baseball, good people lose their jobs all the time. It just happens. It's a direction and a voice, and it happens all the time in baseball.”

For Prince, the writing was on the clubhouse wall in late August, when the Tigers demoted vice president of player development Dave Littlefield and announced front-office promotions for their senior director of baseball analytics (Jay Sartori) and rising-star director of baseball operations (31-year-old Sam Menzin). Shortly thereafter, they replaced Littlefield with Ryan Garko, who, like first-year Detroit manager A.J. Hinch, is a 40-something Stanford grad with a forward-thinking bent. (Indians fans will recall Garko for his time in Cleveland, where he was a first baseman from 2005-09.)

“We’re looking to be a more progressive organization,” general manager Al Avila told reporters.

If Littlefield represented the old guard — he’ll return to his roots as a scout — that didn’t bode well for Prince.

Because Prince was to Littlefield what Prince was to purple. They were attached. A big-league catcher for 17 seasons, Prince, 57, got his coaching start in 2005 when Littlefield — then the GM of the Pirates — hired him to manage the Class A Williamsport Crosscutters, and he was hand-picked by his old boss to lead the Hens last year. (During the pandemic year, he instead oversaw the Tigers’ alternate site in Toledo.)

While I was surprised when I heard Prince had been canned after one successful season with the Hens, I shouldn’t have been.

Agree with the move or not, our strong suspicion is Hinch and Garko simply preferred to have their hires and ways of teaching in place in Toledo and throughout the organization.

And understandably so, even as we can appreciate the excellent work Prince did in Toledo (and no question will do somewhere else).

“We're going to try to sync up everything in player development and in the major leagues,“ Hinch told reporters. ”That is the lifeblood of what we're doing here, whether it's philosophy, whether it's fundamentals, whether it's what we preach. We are one big group.”

Added Garko: “One of my biggest focuses and one of the things I'm most excited about with this role is coach development and teaching our coaches. Analytics, we can't be scared of it. It's not a scary word. It's information that helps us make decisions.

“We'll sit down in spring training, once everybody is in, and go over what we value, why we value it, how we use it, whether it's daily, monthly, yearly to evaluate and help players get better in the day-to-day of trying to help improve our players.”

In the end, what happened to Prince is neither fair nor unfair. It’s just baseball.

First Published October 10, 2021, 7:13pm

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Littlefield
Person
Doug Mientkiewicz
Person
Tom Prince
Person
Al Avila
Person
Ryan Garko
The Blade

Mud Hens season recap: Is Riley Greene ready for the big leagues?

This is the second article in a three-part series focusing on the 2021 Toledo Mud Hens. Part I looked back at what to remember about the return of pro baseball in Toledo. Riley Greene has proved he can hit at every level at which he’s played in his young professional baseball career.
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers fire Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince after first-place finish

The Detroit Tigers have fired Triple-A Toledo manager Tom Prince, leaving the Mud Hens with a vacancy entering the offseason. Prince, 57, carried Toledo to a first-place finish in the Midwest Division and a 74-56 record in 2021. He was informed Tuesday that he would not return for 2022, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Free Press.
MLB
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mud Hens#Tigers#The Gwinnett Stripers#International League
News-Democrat

What happened behind the scenes that led the St. Louis Cardinals to fire Mike Shildt?

In a stunning move made eight days after the conclusion of their season, the St. Louis Cardinals dismissed manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced. “We have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction that our Major...
MLB
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez's Game 2 strike call graded worst of season

Angel Hernandez has a reputation for making bad calls, and the veteran umpire did not do anything to change that during Saturday night’s NLDS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Hernandez rang up Giants leadoff hitter Darin Ruf in the bottom of the first inning on...
MLB
MLB

Candidates for Cards skipper? Here are 5

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the direction the Cardinals' organization will go after Mike Shildt was relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday, president of baseball John Mozeliak immediately pointed to “some quality internal candidates” who can lead St. Louis into its next phase. That tenor has carried throughout the organization’s lengthy and successful history.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Cubs have made their first firing of the offseason

After an abysmal season that might have set the franchise back a few years, the Chicago Cubs have begun an offseason of change. The Chicago Cubs have a massive offseason of change ahead of them, and the front office is wasting no time in making moves. A day after the...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals president gives explanation for shocking decision to fire Mike Shildt

Why was Cardinals manager Mike Shildt fired? Team president John Mozeliak offered up an explanation that won’t make fans feel any better. The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously fired manager Mike Shildt on Friday. This after a historic 17-game winning streak turned the team’s season around so significantly that it clinched a spot in the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy