CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylvania, OH

Sylvania gears up for two upcoming events in downtown

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EW9Uz_0cN5YxeP00

Sylvania’s Nite Lite Farmers Market and the Sylvania Fall Festival are scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17, respectively.

The double-feature event hosted by the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce will include 60 vendor booths, including craft and farmers market-style booths, local organizations, political candidates, and 10 food trucks as well as live music all weekend. A cornhole tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 17, there will be kids activities in the Family Fun Zone such as bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin patch. The Sylvania Fall Festival Parade is to begin at 1 p.m.

Fall Festival participants can park at ProMedica Flower Hospital’s campus or at Lourdes University, with a trolley-style bus shuttling people into downtown Sylvania on a consistent pick-up and drop-off loop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Athleta opens at Levis Commons next week

Athleta, a performance clothing brand for women and girls, will open a new location on Tuesday at The Town Center at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. The company, a subsidiary of Gap Inc., plans to hold a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Tuesday that will include a giveaway for the first 25 customers, as well as raffles and a Pure Barre class. The 4,000-square foot store is at 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., near Sephora and Ann Taylor Loft.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy