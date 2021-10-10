Sylvania gears up for two upcoming events in downtown

Sylvania’s Nite Lite Farmers Market and the Sylvania Fall Festival are scheduled for Oct. 16 and 17, respectively.

The double-feature event hosted by the Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce will include 60 vendor booths, including craft and farmers market-style booths, local organizations, political candidates, and 10 food trucks as well as live music all weekend. A cornhole tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 17, there will be kids activities in the Family Fun Zone such as bounce houses, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin patch. The Sylvania Fall Festival Parade is to begin at 1 p.m.

Fall Festival participants can park at ProMedica Flower Hospital’s campus or at Lourdes University, with a trolley-style bus shuttling people into downtown Sylvania on a consistent pick-up and drop-off loop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.