When Deni Avdija first fractured his right ankle in April, ending his rookie season, he was told it would take 2-to-3 months to recover. In his mind, he expected 10 weeks. At different times over the summer, expectations seemed to match up with reality. But there were also a series of setbacks that got in the way, which played into why he didn't participate in the Las Vegas Summer League in August and then was eased into training camp and the preseason by the Wizards.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO