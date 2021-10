A smell like rotten eggs has been lingering over a small California city for the last two weeks, and residents say it has made them sick. "Fortunately, for me, I've been only having to deal with nonstop headaches and bouts of nausea and dizziness," Anna Meni, who has lived in Carson for 42 years, recently told CBS Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO