Los Angeles, CA

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 13 thoughts…

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that everyone’s been waiting a LONG time for new episodes!. Luckily, the time of waiting is finally at an end! The season 13 premiere is coming to the network in just a matter of hours and per some early details, this one is going to be huge. Hetty’s going to have a big storyline, Joelle will resurface in the hopes of capturing Katya, and we’ll see in general how the team is able to recover from losing Nell and Eric to Tokyo at the end of season 12. As of right now, the premiere is slated to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, but remember to check your local listings depending on what market you’re in. (The NFL has a way of screwing up start times.)

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
