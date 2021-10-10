Lucifer Share Bloody New Music Video For “Crucifix (I Burn For You)”
Rock outfit Lucifer has shared a new music video for “Crucifix (I Burn For You),” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album Lucifer IV, out on October 29 via Century Media. Filmed as a sequel to the band’s previous music video “Bring Me His Head,” this latest music video was shot in a single take by photographer Crille Forsberg and director Amir Chamdin on a vintage 1970s tube camera. The duo have separately worked with a number of high profile musicians, including rock legend David Bowie, hip hop and R&B icon Pharrell Williams, pop star Adele and Swedish garage rockers The Hellacopters.music.mxdwn.com
