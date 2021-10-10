Thibaut Courtois: Belgium goalkeeper criticises UEFA, FIFA over match schedule after Nations League third-place play-off defeat
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accused football authorities of prioritising revenue over player welfare in a damning assessment of the global football calendar. Courtois, 29, was speaking after his country lost 2-1 against European champions Italy in UEFA's Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday - a match he described as "pointless" in the build-up.www.skysports.com
