Thibaut Courtois: Belgium goalkeeper criticises UEFA, FIFA over match schedule after Nations League third-place play-off defeat

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has accused football authorities of prioritising revenue over player welfare in a damning assessment of the global football calendar. Courtois, 29, was speaking after his country lost 2-1 against European champions Italy in UEFA's Nations League third-place play-off on Sunday - a match he described as "pointless" in the build-up.

