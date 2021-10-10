Marshawn Lynch Takes On New Role With the NFLPA
Marshawn Lynch has been elected Chief Brand Ambassador by the NFL Players Association, becoming the first person to hold that position. In a statement posted to its website, the NFLPA explained that the new position will see Lynch interacting with past, current and future professional football players as a mentor, peer and partner. Lynch will lend his voice to existing initiatives like the #AthleteAnd campaign, which emphasizes that players can and should have interests outside of the sport.blackchronicle.com
Comments / 0