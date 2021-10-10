Upper Peninsula Golf Course Has Been Named Course of the Year

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, the Hoffmann Family of Companies unveiled plans for a 12-hole golf course at Balducci Winery, 6601 S. Hwy. 94, Augusta, MO. David Hoffmann said the course will be designed by world-renowned golf course designer Rees Jones, and VP and Senior Designer, Bryce Swanson. Jones has designed or redesigned hundreds of notable courses around the world in preparation for major championships, including U.S. Opens, PGA, Ryder Cups and more. He is the recipient of numerous industry-related awards, including several lifetime commitment/achievement awards. Locally, Jones redesigned the Bellerive PGA Championship Course in St. Louis, and it was through that affiliation that he was approached to take on the Augusta project.
