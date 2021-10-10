CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Upper Peninsula Golf Course Has Been Named Course of the Year

By Danny Stewart
Cars 108
Cars 108
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan is well known for having over 1,000 public and private golf courses which includes the Lower and Upper Peninsulas. In fact, there are hundreds of beautiful golf courses in the Upper Peninsula alone. And one of those lucky golf courses has just been named Michigan golf course of the year.

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
nationalclubgolfer.com

The top 10 golf courses in America

You’re definitely spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a golf course for a round of 18 holes in the U.S. The country boasts some of the best golf courses in the world and I bet these world-class golf courses have had their fair share of celebrities and golf pros alike too. Let’s take a look at the top 10 golf courses in the U.S.
GOLF
Club 93.7

MI Golf Course Association Reveals the Course of the Year 2021

The experts have spoken and the 2021 MI Golf Course of the Year has been revealed. As you know, I am a huge fan of golf. I love the game and just enjoy being on the course with friends. When summer rolls around, the only thing that is on my mind is golf. I love trying new courses and it looks like I have another to put on the bucket list.
MICHIGAN STATE
KROC News

This Minnesota Golf Course Has A “Hidden” Feature That Will Make You Smile

As the summer has officially turned to fall according to both the calendar and mother nature, golf courses across Minnesota will be getting ready to start to wind down for the winter months. While the weather is still nice, you might want to head on out to Saint Paul and check out one particular golf course, Highland National Golf Course, for a feature that will surely put a smile on your face.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sand Hills Express

Local golf course prepares for fall

NORFOLK, Neb.-- It was another successful summer to golf at the Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. On Monday, the course hosted the Girl's C-3 District Golf Tournament. The course will be closed for the general public around the end of October and the superintendent of the course, Mark Acklie, told News Channel Nebraska some work will be done in preparation for the fall weather.
NORFOLK, NE
Post Register

Love of sport leads to disc golf course

Through willpower, a belief in community cooperation and a trust that disc golf is the fastest-growing sport in the world, Mackay resident Ben Sanders guided the construction and completion of a disc golf course. Living down the road from the course on Capitol Avenue, Sanders said a big appeal of...
MACKAY, ID
SPY

PGA Courses: Add These 12 PGA-Rated Golf Courses To Your Golfing Bucket List

You love golf, and all you want to do is find the best places to tee off. You’re not just a weekend warrior; you live and breathe golf. In fact, you are glued to the Golf Channel daily. If someone were to ask you the significance of March 24, 2001, you would instantly answer, “Tiger Woods and a 60-foot birdie putt, and it was ‘better than most,'” without even thinking. And why not, as on that fateful day at the TPC Sawgrass, Woods putt his way to the third-round 66 and his first Players Championship title. The course, which features 36...
GOLF
My North.com

Bay Harbor Links Named Top 100 U.S. Course by Golf Digest

Bay Harbor’s Links/Quarry has moved up 17 spots on Golf Digest’s America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses. Learn more about this Northern Michigan golf course in Bay Harbor and how it is climbing the ranks on this prestigious list. BOYNE Golf announces that Bay Harbor Golf Club, the flagship golf property...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Upper Peninsula#Peninsulas#Lpga#Lower#Island Resort Casino#The Lpga Symetra Tour#Mlive Com
pinehurst.com

Three Pinehurst Courses Ranked in Golf Digest’s Top 100 Public Courses

The Tufts family, founders of Pinehurst Resort, and Donald Ross, architect of our No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 courses, always envisioned the “Cradle of American Golf” being open and inviting to the public golfer. That spirit lives on through our numerous amateur and professional championships, and the fact...
GOLF
Boone Country Connection

Hoffmanns Unveil Plans for Golf Course at Balducci Winery

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, the Hoffmann Family of Companies unveiled plans for a 12-hole golf course at Balducci Winery, 6601 S. Hwy. 94, Augusta, MO. David Hoffmann said the course will be designed by world-renowned golf course designer Rees Jones, and VP and Senior Designer, Bryce Swanson. Jones has designed or redesigned hundreds of notable courses around the world in preparation for major championships, including U.S. Opens, PGA, Ryder Cups and more. He is the recipient of numerous industry-related awards, including several lifetime commitment/achievement awards. Locally, Jones redesigned the Bellerive PGA Championship Course in St. Louis, and it was through that affiliation that he was approached to take on the Augusta project.
AUGUSTA, MO
radioresultsnetwork.com

Hannahville’s Sweetgrass Golf Course Named Best In Michigan

Island Resort & Casino’s original course, Sweetgrass, has been selected as the 2021 Michigan Golf Course of the Year by the Michigan Golf Course Association (MGCA). One of two courses at the Upper Peninsula resort 13 miles west of Escanaba in Harris, Sweetgrass opened in 2008 to rave reviews and is the annual host course for the LPGA Symetra Tour’s Island Resort Championship.
MICHIGAN STATE
lhvc.com

Final round: An emotional goodbye to 'the golf course for everyone'

A hawk whistles as it lands on the giant cottonwood just behind the first tee. It's an appropriate send-off as I begin my final round at Haystack Mountain Golf Course. As always, there is something that takes my attention away from the little white ball when I'm here, whether it is the wildlife, peach and purple sunsets, stately trees or the tawny slopes of the odd bump on the horizon, Haystack Mountain itself.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
B98.5

Epic Maine Mansion Has Its Own Golf Course & Indoor Pool

So, you just came into some money (errr... A LOT of money) and you have the desire to upgrade your current living arrangement? Well, you need to see this place! Located in the small western Maine town of Greenville, this mansion is more than just a house - it's a full estate encompassing more than 250 acres!
MAINE STATE
Golf.com

The courses that make Williamsburg, Virginia a legit golf destination

Thinking about a golf trip to Virginia? The Williamsburg area might be the best in the state. Here are the courses you should be sure to include on your itinerary:. Start your 36-hole day at the Green Course. It’s a perfect warmup track for the Gold Course later in the day and is just down the road. There’s nothing easy about the Green Course, but as the appetizer to the Gold, it sets up as a good match play circuit. The 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th holes all require sound, accurate tee shots to reach the scoring zones. Winning a match here calls for some seriously good golf to close.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Des Moines Business Record

Terrace Hills Golf Course in Altoona reopens on Saturday

Terrace Hills Golf Course, located at 8700 N.E. 46th Ave. in Altoona, reopens on Saturday after being closed for the season while a new clubhouse was constructed. The new $3.7 million, 17,092-square-foot clubhouse was designed by Simonson and Associates and constructed by Edge Commercial. A new maintenance facility was also built. The city of Altoona purchased the 153-acre course in December 2019 for $3 million. The course is managed by CSC Golf Management Co. Photo courtesy of city of Altoona.
ALTOONA, IA
ngscsports.com

Golf: My Drem List Of Golf Courses

As a golfer, we all have dream golf courses that we would like to play. The top course on my list is Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. That golf course holds a tournament called The Masters. I was just reading an article on yahoo.com. This is about the PGA adding 12 golf courses that we golfers should add to our bucket list. One of the issues, why I haven’t got a chance to play at Augusta National, is because it is a private golf course. The only way to become a member is to be invited by Augusta. After reading the list I have chosen four out of the 12 golf courses that I will add to my bucket list and why I choose those. I love the game of golf which was taught to me at the age of five I have been playing for 33 years.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, new photos on the golf course

Days go by and new photos of Tiger Woods are popping up on a golf course. The occasion is a junior race for his son Charlie, in Florida. Woods is immortalized on his legs, without crutches, leaning (initially) on a golf club. It is the very first time since the...
GOLF
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy