Firefighters work quickly to contain 10-acre grass fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 2 p.m., Oct. 10: The fire is fully contained and burned approximately 10 acres, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters are remaining on scene to extinguish hot spots.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

EARLIER STORY: South Metro Fire Rescue said Sunday two acres of tall grass are burning rapidly on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County.

A plume of smoke is visible. There are no injuries or threats to structures at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

