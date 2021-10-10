CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Firefighters work quickly to contain 10-acre grass fire in Jefferson County

By Jenny Ivy
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE, 2 p.m., Oct. 10: The fire is fully contained and burned approximately 10 acres, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters are remaining on scene to extinguish hot spots.

Fire officials said there were no injuries reported.

EARLIER STORY: South Metro Fire Rescue said Sunday two acres of tall grass are burning rapidly on the Lockheed Martin property in Jefferson County.

A plume of smoke is visible. There are no injuries or threats to structures at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Patricia Yonker
6d ago

I really believe that all fire fighters should be getting more than $16.00 an hour! Honestly with them putting their own life on the line, they should be getting about $25.00 an hour! I mean look at what all they have to do to contain a fire and all! Also depends on how big the fire is and how fast it's moving too! So whether people agree with me or not that's exactly how I feel about the firefighters in all states!

