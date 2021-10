When it comes to hanging out from friends down the street and doing the same things one did the previous week, it's safe to say "watching stuff on Netflix" would be one of those things. (At least now, as opposed to during the '70s.) So it's totally logical for Netflix to have announced the sequel series That '90s Show going into development, with O.G. That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Fans were definitely pumped to hear the news, especially since the flagship sitcom hasn't been available to stream anywhere for a while, and even former star Danny Masterson spoke up about it as he awaits trial for multiple rape charges.

