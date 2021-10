I was party to a lawsuit challenging the residency of Elizabeth Hardesty, candidate for Lima mayor. My challenge stemmed from Ms. Hardesty’s response to a simple question I asked her on social media. Reviewing her work history, I was curious why all of her jobs were in either Texas or Pennsylvania. I simply inquired why none of her work or volunteer activities occured in Lima. Instead of answering me, a Lima resident and voter, she blocked me on Facebook and Messenger.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO