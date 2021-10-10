Mountain City, TN experiencing ‘widespread’ power outage, provider says

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of Mountain City experienced a widespread blackout on Sunday, according to utility provider Mountain Electric Cooperative (MEC).

According to a Facebook post from the co-op, servicemen were working on the problem around 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Outages were centralized around the Neva and Trade communities, according to the post.

While residents await a return of electricity, MEC said they appreciate the patience of the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.