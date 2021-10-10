Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hibbing, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chisholm around 245 PM CDT. Buhl around 250 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH