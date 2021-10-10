CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 14:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 231 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hibbing, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Chisholm around 245 PM CDT. Buhl around 250 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Buhl, MN
City
Chisholm, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Severe Thunderstorms#Tornado#St Louis#Extreme Weather
Reuters

Venezuelan government suspends negotiations with opposition

CARACAS/PRAIA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Saturday said it would suspend negotiations with the opposition that were set to resume this weekend, after Cape Verde extradited Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a Venezuelan envoy, to the United States on money laundering charges. The announcement was made by Socialist party legislator...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy