Randall Cobb backs Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops in a big way

Cobb brought in five of six targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' 27-17 win over the Steelers on Sunday. Cobb fittingly truly emerged for the first time in his Packers reunion in a week during which Aaron Rodgers had a chance to tie Dan Marino for sixth all-time in touchdown passes. Cobb not only led Green Bay in receiving yards on the afternoon, he was also on the receiving end of both of Rodgers' touchdown tosses, including the record-tying throw from one yard out in the late stages of the third quarter. The season-best performance for the veteran slot receiver was certainly a nice surprise for fantasy managers rolling with him in deep season-long formats and as a dart throw in DFS contests, and it remains to be seen if Cobb will continue to enjoy an expanded role while Marquez Valdes-Scantling (IR-hamstring) remains on the shelf.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO