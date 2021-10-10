NFL fans roasted the Texans for blocking their own punt against the Patriots

The Houston Texans basically had to go into don’t-mess-this-up mode against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Texans had a comfortable lead in the third quarter and were getting ready to punt the ball away to a Patriots offense that had been struggling enormously, with two turnovers at that point.

It had all been too easy for Houston.

And then they blocked their own punt.

The Texans tried a bizarre punt formation, pretending as if they were going to go for it, only to punt it anyway. That fake put the punter in a position where he was closer to his protection. And he punted the ball off of his teammate’s head.

Yikes.

Because it was such an ugly play, NFL fans on twitter ruthlessly roasted the Texans.