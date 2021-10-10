Two charged with murder in Edinburg shooting
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman are facing charges for Thursday’s fatal shooting.
A shooting near the intersection of Mojave Street and Mile 17 1/2 Road in Edinburg left a 24-year-old man dead on October 7 .
Edinburg PD investigators identified and arrested Miguel Angel Mujica Friday .
The 36-year-old man was arrested at his house hours after police began the search, according to the city of Edinburg spokesperson.
On Sunday Miguel Angel Mujica was charged with Murder and given a bond of $750,000.
Elizabeth Mujica was also charged with Murder and given a bond of $500,000.
Elizabeth Mujica’s role in the murder has not yet been disclosed.
