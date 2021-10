The Ravens beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by the score of 31-25 to advance to (4-1) on the season and secure sole possession of first place in the AFC North. It was the largest comeback effort by a Lamar Jackson-led team in the quarterback’s NFL career. The Ravens trailed 22-3 with 3:11 left in the third quarter after a Jonathan Taylor 4-yard scamper. Given the offense’s struggles up to that point coupled with a defense that for most of the night was an absolute sieve, the game appeared to be all but over.

