Hologram Janeway Addresses Her Crew in Star Trek Prodigy Clip

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHologram Janeway Addresses Her Crew in Star Trek Prodigy Clip. The Captain Kathryn Janeway hologram clearly expected to find a Federation crew to train. Instead, she finds six aliens who’ve never even heard of the Alpha Quadrant. And yet here they are, in charge of the USS Protostar. While the hologram must also control the necessary ship’s functions for survival, can she also train a small group of kids to become a great crew? Watch Star Trek Prodigy‘s Hologram Janeway assess the situation in the clip below.:

darkhorizons.com

Chakotay Returns For “Star Trek: Prodigy”

Robert Beltran will reprise his role of Chakotay from “Star Trek: Voyager” in the upcoming kid-targeted CG animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” on the Paramount+ service. Beltran was named as one of four new voice cast members to join the series during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel over the...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

New ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Teaser Highlights the Bridge Crew

The countdown to “Star Trek: Prodigy” has formally begun. The sequence premiere drops on the Paramount+ streaming app on October 26, 2021, which signifies that we’re mere weeks away from seeing the model new show. Though a lot of the world must wait it out, these attending New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 10 will get to see the premiere two and a half weeks early!
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Details on ‘Star Trek’ at New York ComicCon 2021

One of the most important occasions of the geek leisure calendar 12 months is sort of right here! New York Comic Con (NYCC) will happen on the Javits Center in New York City beginning on Thursday, October 7. The conference will run for 4 days, wrapping up on Sunday, October 10.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kate Mulgrew
Prodigy
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Trek: Lower Decks “I, Excretus”

Overview (Spoilers Below) A consultant named Yem boards the USS Cerritos and has the idea to have the Lower Decks crew experience the rigors or being Captains while the Captains take on the challenges that come with being with the steerage. To help gauge the effectiveness of the Lower Decks crew, everyone heads into test simulators for a variety of different alternate universes to see how each would react in specific situations. Not surprisingly, the Lower Decks crew for the most part fails miserably with the exception of Boimler who passes but is obsessed with getting a better score.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

How Star Trek A Celebration celebrates Star Trek: The Original Series

Star Trek A Celebration is a fan’s dream come true. Hero Collector, the publishing division of Eaglemoss, just released a must-have collectible for all fans of Star Trek: The Original Series. The hardcover book, Star Trek A Celebration, comes on the heels of the 55th anniversary of the franchise and has more behind-the-scenes information and interviews than has ever been found before.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek: Enterprise’s Recycled Episodes

One of the things Star Trek became somewhat infamous for in the late 1990s and early 2000s was recycling old plots in new episodes. Voyager and Enterprise both featured several episodes throughout their runs that seemed to be re-runs of earlier stories from The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine or even the Original Series, with a slight tweaking to the setting.
TV SERIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Season 4

Paramount+ has released this official trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery Season 4” which premieres November 18th. Season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Albany Herald

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Trailer: Captain Burnham Leads Her Crew Into the Unknown (VIDEO)

“Let’s fly.” Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is ready to lead her crew into the unknown in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 trailer. The new footage from the upcoming season, premiering Thursday, November 18 on Paramount+, was unveiled as part of the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, along with the key art showing Burnham behind the captain’s chair (see it below). As you’ll recall, she took command of the U.S.S. Discovery at the end of the Season 3 finale.
TV SERIES
StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Prodigy Announces New Voice Talent During NYCC

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today debuted a first-look clip featuring Hologram Kathryn Janeway, from the upcoming all-new animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy. The new clip featuring the return of the iconic Star Trek character of Janeway, voiced by Kate Mulgrew in the new series, was released following the official premiere screening and cast and producer panel at New York Comic Con.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Prodigy adds Hamilton and The Good Place stars

The latest Star Trek spin-off, Star Trek: Prodigy, has expanded its already impressive cast, with stars from the likes of Hamilton, The Good Place, and Seinfeld joining the series. Ahead of Prodigy's premiere later this month, the animated spin-off announced a host of new names set to make their Trek...
TV SERIES
flickprime.com

A-List Celebrities Joining the Cast of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The premiere of “Star Trek: Prodigy” is just some weeks away, however the first season isn’t all that followers must look ahead to. During the “Prodigy” panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, October 10, co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman introduced a listing of A-list celebrities that shall be becoming a member of the cast in upcoming seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Star Trek: Prodigy' Clip Gives Extended Look at Janeway, Announces More Voice Cast Including 'Voyager's Robert Beltran

Paramount+ has released a new Star Trek: Prodigy clip that gives us an extended look at Star Trek: Voyager's Captain Janeway, who makes a glorious return in the upcoming animated series voiced by Kate Mulgrew. During the Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic-Con panel, Paramount+ also revealed new members of the voice cast, including Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Robert Beltran.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Kate Mulgrew And NYCC Panel Reveal How ‘Prodigy’ Will Guide New Fans Into Star Trek

At New York Comic Con, the Star Trek: Prodigy panel included a new clip and breaking news about new cast members, including Robert Beltran, and there was still a lot more to talk about. Paramount+ brought voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee Bradley Baker (Murf) to New York for the event. They were joined by producers Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and Ben Hibon, along with Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. Here are some highlights from the panel:
MOVIES

