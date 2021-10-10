Hologram Janeway Addresses Her Crew in Star Trek Prodigy Clip

Overview (Spoilers Below) A consultant named Yem boards the USS Cerritos and has the idea to have the Lower Decks crew experience the rigors or being Captains while the Captains take on the challenges that come with being with the steerage. To help gauge the effectiveness of the Lower Decks crew, everyone heads into test simulators for a variety of different alternate universes to see how each would react in specific situations. Not surprisingly, the Lower Decks crew for the most part fails miserably with the exception of Boimler who passes but is obsessed with getting a better score.

