Missing Kansas 5-year-old found safe, sheriff says

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A missing girl was found safe Friday evening, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian Hill alerted the public earlier in the day that Lakota Rigsby, 5, had gone missing. The office did not give any more details other than to say that she had been found safe and that the incident remained under investigation.

When Hill announced Rigsby was missing, he said she was believed to be with her maternal grandmother, Virontka Rigsby, who was violating an Ex Parte Order. Lakota’s father was awarded custody previously.

No other information was released.

