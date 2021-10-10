CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Letter: Nash

By Stephanie Shomin
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

The road ahead is not straight and will be filled with ostensibly appealing short cuts and obstacles. However, the path to our success lies not in short cuts or expedience. It lies in our aspiration, as a people, to not just hear but listen to each other, to take the blinders off, fully open our eyes, engage our minds and create an atmosphere in which important decisions affecting not only us as a people but by extension, all kind, are the result of deliberative effort.

www.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
northcoastcitizen.com

Letter: Response to Reeves letter

In the September 28th print edition of the Herald Ms. Debbi Reeves of Tillamook asked a reasonable and pertinent question: why no attention was paid by the White House to certain opinions she found on the internet. She asked "Can anyone tell me why?" I would like to supply an answer to her question.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Washington Post

The middle falls out

President Biden came into office with an ambitious agenda and an avowed willingness to try to make it happen. The progressive left preferred other candidates in the Democratic presidential primary last year, but Biden’s perceived electability — downstream from his political centrism — helped earn him the nomination. As president, though, he’s been very willing to try to enact big changes focused on areas at the forefront of the left’s agenda: more support for parents, addressing climate change, expanding health-care access.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Publisher's Notice: All real e...

Publisher's Notice: All real estate advertised herein is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, which makes it illegal to advertise "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make any such preference, limitation, or discrimination." We will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate which is in violation of the law. All persons are hereby informed that all dwellings advertised are available on an equal opportunity basis.
REAL ESTATE
Central Oregonian

The power of change

We look to the example of David to learn how to change, but we must begin with ourselvesChange happens whether we like it or not. If we look at life in Crook County at the beginning of 2020 and compare it to the present day, we can see a drastic change. Change can produce life or death. While I have little control over change in my environment, I can choose how and what change takes place on the inside of me. Psalm 27, written by King David, is an interesting mix of light and dark, violence and protection, fear and...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
MPNnow

Letter: The last letter

I am hoping the Daily Messenger will publish this last letter regarding my husband, Al Cooper Jr. Al passed away on Aug. 26, 2021. My husband wrote letters to the editor on a semi-regular basis. Al was a simple man just trying to relate to people and what was going on in this crazy world.
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Bender

An opinion column published on this page on Oct. 7, please allow me to drive a few Hummers through the holes the argument presented by David Nichols and Kaustav Misra. Vaccination “pariahs” cannot be compared to the Dalit (Untouchables) of India who are being persecuted in the name of religion, not because of any actions of their own. These authors, neither of whom working in any medical career, are claiming that vaccine mandates unfairly marginalize people.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Werbinski

Michael Collins, M.D., Grand Traverse County Health Department understands disease. He also understands prevention. COVID, more contagious than measles, needs a vaccine mandate to keep the community healthier and protect the employees of the county. Dr. Collins — in the best position to advise the health department with sound, evidence-based facts — outlined why it was in the best interest of the county employees and their families to have a vaccine mandate.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy