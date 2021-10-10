Letter: Nash
The road ahead is not straight and will be filled with ostensibly appealing short cuts and obstacles. However, the path to our success lies not in short cuts or expedience. It lies in our aspiration, as a people, to not just hear but listen to each other, to take the blinders off, fully open our eyes, engage our minds and create an atmosphere in which important decisions affecting not only us as a people but by extension, all kind, are the result of deliberative effort.www.record-eagle.com
