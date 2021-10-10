Eminem & Snoop Dogg Collab Is Coming Soon, DJ Whoo Kid Says

We're only a few episodes in, but BMF has quickly become one of our new favorite shows. Between all the drama and the A+ casting, 50 Cent sure wasn't exaggerating when he said BMF was going to be the "biggest show" on television. Oh, and can we just take a moment to discuss the star-studded guest appearances? So far, we've been treated to cameos from La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Snoop Dogg, just to name a few. Eminem is also set to make an appearance as Richard Wershe, aka White Boy Rick. While we wait for the rapper to grace our screens, take a look at all the celebrities who have guest starred on the Starz show so far!

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO