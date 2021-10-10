Eminem & Snoop Dogg Collab Is Coming Soon, DJ Whoo Kid Says
Snoop Dogg and Eminem are both protegées of Dr. Dre but there was some tension between them in recent years. It began when Snoop voiced his opinion on the top 10 rappers of all time which excluded the Detroit MC. Many considered it blasphemous while Snoop explained that he comes from an era before Em. MCs like Rakim, LL Cool J, and KRS-One, in Snoop's opinion, deserve to be held in the highest regard when discussing lyricists. Unfortunately, Snoop's tone ruffled Em the wrong way.www.hotnewhiphop.com
