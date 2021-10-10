Southwest’s Flight Cancelations Speculated to be Pilot Vaccine Strike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers were inconvenienced at American Airlines after a plane blew tires. Passengers had to be bussed to a terminal at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Two runways were shut down and flights were diverted as a result. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, causing a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue. Before the tires blew out, the plane landed safely at Regan National according to a spokesperson. No injuries were reported. The spokesperson added that passengers were moved from the plane to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation. “American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways… experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA,” American Airlines said in a statement. “All passengers were bussed to the terminal.” Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO