CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Southwest’s Flight Cancelations Speculated to be Pilot Vaccine Strike

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Southwest Airlines blames weather and tower issues for nearly 2,000 of their flights getting nixed this weekend — but many think the real reason is … a pilot strike over vaccines. Here’s the deal … upwards of 1,800 SA flights (and counting) were straight up canceled between Saturday and Sunday...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

American Airlines Plane Blows Tires On Runway Leaving Flights Diverted And Runways Closed At Regan National

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Passengers were inconvenienced at American Airlines after a plane blew tires. Passengers had to be bussed to a terminal at Ronald Regan Washington National Airport according to a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. Two runways were shut down and flights were diverted as a result. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, American Airlines flight 4965 arriving from Memphis, Tennessee, stopped on the runway, causing a response from Airports Authority Fire and Rescue. Before the tires blew out, the plane landed safely at Regan National according to a spokesperson. No injuries were reported. The spokesperson added that passengers were moved from the plane to the terminal, and two of the airport’s three runways were temporarily closed by Air Traffic Control as crews assessed the situation. “American Eagle flight 4965, operated by Republic Airways… experienced a mechanical issue upon landing at DCA,” American Airlines said in a statement. “All passengers were bussed to the terminal.” Many flights will be diverted to Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Airlines#Air Traffic Control#Sa#Swa
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Airline Cancels 2000 Flights, Rumors Swirl as to Why

Are you ready for the latest conspiracy theory that's sweeping Social Media at this very moment?. Maybe you've read or watched all the talk about Southwest Airlines in the news and on social media. If not, let me get up up to date. Over the weekend, the airline canceled a couple thousand flights, leaving all kinds of folks scrambling to figure out how to get where they needed to be.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fortune

Why Southwest Airlines suffered its big meltdown

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Newscasts last weekend were filled with footage of stranded Southwest Airlines customers sleeping on airport floors after a wave of cancelled flights that started Friday. Many slammed the company on social media for missed weddings, a ruined trip to Disney World, and even canceling a flight after some passengers were already on the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Southwest Airlines offering 'gesture of goodwill' following multiday travel disruptions

Southwest Airlines says it's offering an apology and "gesture of goodwill" to passengers after the airline canceled and delayed thousands of flights this week. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled from Saturday through Monday which the airline blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The disruptions left passengers stranded at airports across the nation, with many airing their frustrations out on social media.
INDUSTRY
CBS DFW

‘We’re Sorry’ Southwest Airlines Apologizes, Offers Explanation For Stranding Thousands

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Southwest Airlines apologized on Thursday for stranding tens of thousands of passengers starting last week and said it was working to make sure it doesn’t happen again. “There’s a lot to say about what happened over the last several days, but we’ll start with the most important message: we’re sorry,” the Dallas-based carrier said in a tweet. “Cancelling thousands of flights and displacing customers isn’t what we want for you, nor is it what you should expect from us.” In an online post, company President Mike Van de Ven expressed his regrets for what happened. “Let me begin with our...
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE
prdaily.com

Southwest struggles with flight cancelation messaging, Americans support vaccine mandates for air travel, and Chevron updates sustainability goals

Stock video subscription platform Storyblocks marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day with the launch of “Re:Stock,” introducing several new collections of diverse and inclusive stock footage to the platform to drive visibility of underrepresented of communities. The new collections spotlight Native American and First Nations communities through the lenses of Indigenous filmmakers and explore themes including food sovereignty, community, conservation and the natural world.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy