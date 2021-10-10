CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police chiefs continue to give officers 'nonsensical' unconscious bias training including lessons on 'white privilege' and how jokes can lead to genocide

By Jake Ryan, Home Affairs Correspondent For The Mail On Sunday
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Police chiefs have been lambasted over training officers in 'nonsensical' unconscious bias courses including lessons on 'white privilege' and how jokes can lead to genocide.

Officers across the country continue to be trained in unconscious bias despite government calls to scrap the courses after a review found that it was 'not associated with changes in behaviour'.

Last year it was announced the training would be phased out of government departments while ministers encouraged other 'public sector employers to do likewise'.

But police forces, led by the College of Policing, have vowed to continue with the training which is designed to help identify in-built biases affected by race, sexuality or gender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggaV0_0cN5Pts200
Police forces, led by the College of Policing, have vowed to continue with training in unconscious bias. (Stock image)

Now a Freedom of Information request to forces by The Mail on Sunday has revealed the 'bizarre' training materials used to teach officers and staff about unconscious bias.

They include Merseyside and Cleveland Police where officers are taught the 1950s 'Allport's scale' of prejudice which describes how jokes can lead to genocide, originally designed to explain events leading up to the Holocaust.

Critics have argued police have at times adapted this theory to controversially persecute people for making jokes under hate crime guidance.

Officers at Cleveland are also pointed to a US video on YouTube which is titled 'The Race of Life (white privilege)' to help explain unconscious bias.

It shows how white people often have advantages of birth and circumstance not enjoyed by their ethnic minority peers.

Meanwhile Merseyside's officers are taught that using words such as 'husband', 'wife', 'boyfriend' and 'girlfriend' in the workplace can leave colleagues feeling excluded if they are of a different sexual orientation.

Training materials from West Mercia Police, among other forces, show that officers are asked to consider the 'halo vs horns effect' which states people can unfairly form opinions about a person based on one distinctive character trait.

An example often cited as part of this bias training is judging a person is unsuitable for a job because their appearance is 'scruffy'.

They are also told to 'avoid taking part in workplace gossip' with colleagues, while remembering to 'find a common interest', 'keep a professional distance' but that 'banter can be bullying'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vz2Rn_0cN5Pts200
Conservative MP Tim Loughton, said that police officers 'should be focusing on real threats'

At North Wales Police officers have been taught in media bias with slides on newspaper stories which even included a spoof Daily Mail front page featuring Joseph Goebbels and Prime Minister David Cameron with a Hitler moustache.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton, of the Home Affairs Committee, said: 'If the police were nearly as creative and energetic about catching criminals and keeping the public safe as they are with appearing woke and pursuing a politically correct agenda then people might feel police were doing the job they were paid for. They should be focusing on real threats.'

A senior Tory source said: 'Our police officers should be on the streets catching criminals, not spending hours in workshops led by clowns.'

Harry Miller, a former officer who won a High Court case against Humberside Police over his alleged 'transphobic' tweets and set up campaign group Fair Cop, said of the training: 'This needs to stop.

'It's totally bizarre and I don't know why they do it.

'They're seeking to separate us from one another by politicising every slight, insult, preference, joke, bit of banter, casual chat and turning it into something it's not.

'The police do this because it's easy, while failing to solve burglaries or knife crime - it's a smokescreen to distract from their pitiful record.

'We are calling for the closure of the College of Policing, because it's from there that all this nonsense flows.'

Fiona Eldridge, of the College of Policing, said: 'It is important police officers and staff are aware that bias, including unconscious bias, exists and as such, the subject will continue to form part of the national curriculum.

'We have developed the national policing curriculum which informs the training and development designed and delivered locally by forces and this includes references to bias, but always within an operational policing context rather than being covered as a subject in isolation.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We cannot allow a Muslim takeover’: Police investigate after racist letters sent to city councillors

Police are investigating after racist and anti-Muslim letters were sent to councillors in a West Yorkshire city.Four members of the Labour group in Wakefield received the anonymous post which warned of a “Muslim takeover” and described Islam as “dangerous”.The missives singled out the former leader of the city’s Conservative group, Nadeem Ahmed, for particular ire.“As a devout Christian, we cannot allow Muslims to take over,” one of the letters suggested.The notes – sent to councillors Steve Tulley, Michael Graham, Betty Rhodes and Olivia Rowley – were all signed off by “a Conservative colleague”, although the party has said none of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Police chief warns officers against inappropriate WhatsApp messages amid Wayne Couzens chat probe

A crime chief has warned police officers against sharing inappropriate WhatsApp messages as five face a probe into a chat group involving murderer Wayne Couzens.Marc Jones, chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), acknowledged some in the profession may use “dark humour” to deal with difficult circumstances – but said high standards needed to be shown at every rank.His comments come as five serving officers across three forces continue to be investigated for gross misconduct over a WhatsApp group Sarah Everard’s killer is believed to have been part of which contained misogynistic and “discriminatory” messages.Two others were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Senior officer in Stephen Port case denies ‘unconscious bias’

An inquest heard that the death of Anthony Walgate was initially classified as ‘unexplained’ rather than ‘suspicious’. A senior officer has denied “unconscious bias” in the handling of the investigation into serial killer Stephen Port’s first victim. Detective Chief Inspector Chris Jones attended the scene of Anthony Walgate’s death in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Boston man arrested for racist Facebook messages sent to interracial couple

A Boston man has been arrested and faces federal charges after he allegedly sent horribly racist, threatening Facebook messages to an interracial couple, law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday. Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham was arrested for threatening the couple after they posted a photo announcing their...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Goebbels
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

You can oppose police chief for nonracial reasons

I was extremely disappointed to see the recent stand by local pastors to call the police chief controversy racism. I don't understand why every time something like this occurs, if color of skin is involved then it automatically becomes racism. It's interesting for all the other jobs Chief Fitzgerald has applied for, apparently no one else has hired him.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humberside Police#Unconscious Bias#Cleveland Police#White Privilege#The College Of Policing#Merseyside
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Drugs gang is jailed for more than 86 years after multi-million pound operation was exposed when a courier was caught with £70,000 of cocaine by police being filmed for Channel 5 show

A drug trafficking gang which flooded the Pennines with cocaine and cannabis has been jailed for more than 86 years. The multi-million pound operation was exposed when a female courier was pulled over by police who were filming with the hit Channel 5 show Police Interceptors. Joanne Cooke, 36, was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy