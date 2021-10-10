Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw, 63, sparks concern as she arrives on crutches for a screening of the film Passing at the BFI London Film Festival

Killing Eve star Fiona Show sparked concern when she attended the BFI screening of the film Passing.

The actress, 63, who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening of the film.

Wearing a cream ribbed zip up jumper and a pair of black loose fitting trousers, Fiona was beaming as she kept it casual for the the BFI premiere.

The star was on hand to support the films lead Ruth Negga at the special VIP screening.

Despite her unexplained injury Fiona was still in high spirits for the screening, as she posed with her crutches.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Fiona Shaw for comment.

Passing, a 2021 film by British director Rebecca Hall, is an adaption from Nella Larsen's acclaimed 1929 novel, of the same name.

The films director has admitted that for her the film 'is a deeply personal film with Hall mining her family's own history of passing.

To deliver a richly layered examination of race, class and sexuality, and the lives we choose – or choose not – to lead.

Fiona recently hit the headlines when she sensationally hit out at ageism towards women in the film industry.

After starring in the acclaimed film My Left Foot with Daniel Day Lewis in 1989, she went to Hollywood.

Recalling the time she arrived in LA, she told the Guardian, ' I was told You're very old.' I remember thinking, 'that's bad.' She was 28.

She finally won a role in the film Three Men and a Little Lady, in which she played a frumpy headteacher, 'completely finished my film career,' she says, laughing.

She added speaking to the Ipaper, 'Once you've passed the age of being a heroine you're doomed'.

However she admitted that the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'.

Fiona describes her character in Killing Eve 'as a bag of monkeys,'. 'I don't know what she's up to.'

'That unknowability is key to her magnetism viewers are drawn to the MI6 boss'.

'Who, in many respects, is a deeply unlikeable character – because', says Shaw, 'she's mysterious'.

She knows a lot more than she lets on… She is sometimes playing a longer game than her behaviour might appear to show.

'The personality needed to work in MI6 is not warm and cuddly. Because you have to be wary of everything everyone says to you'.

'You also have to be very careful of what you say, how you behave and who you love. It makes for really good tension.'