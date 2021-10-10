CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw, 63, sparks concern as she arrives on crutches for a screening of the film Passing at the BFI London Film Festival

By Michelle Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Killing Eve star Fiona Show sparked concern when she attended the BFI screening of the film Passing.

The actress, 63, who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening of the film.

Wearing a cream ribbed zip up jumper and a pair of black loose fitting trousers, Fiona was beaming as she kept it casual for the the BFI premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TYxE_0cN5Pr6a00
Worried: Killing Eve star Fiona Show, 63, sparked concern when she attended the BFI screening of the film Passing on crutches

The star was on hand to support the films lead Ruth Negga at the special VIP screening.

Despite her unexplained injury Fiona was still in high spirits for the screening, as she posed with her crutches.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Fiona Shaw for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1elj_0cN5Pr6a00
Support: The actress who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening of the film

Passing, a 2021 film by British director Rebecca Hall, is an adaption from Nella Larsen's acclaimed 1929 novel, of the same name.

The films director has admitted that for her the film 'is a deeply personal film with Hall mining her family's own history of passing.

To deliver a richly layered examination of race, class and sexuality, and the lives we choose – or choose not – to lead.

Fiona recently hit the headlines when she sensationally hit out at ageism towards women in the film industry.

After starring in the acclaimed film My Left Foot with Daniel Day Lewis in 1989, she went to Hollywood.

Recalling the time she arrived in LA, she told the Guardian, ' I was told You're very old.' I remember thinking, 'that's bad.' She was 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrlTS_0cN5Pr6a00
Award winner: Speaking on the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'

She finally won a role in the film Three Men and a Little Lady, in which she played a frumpy headteacher, 'completely finished my film career,' she says, laughing.

She added speaking to the Ipaper, 'Once you've passed the age of being a heroine you're doomed'.

However she admitted that the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'.

Fiona describes her character in Killing Eve 'as a bag of monkeys,'. 'I don't know what she's up to.'

'That unknowability is key to her magnetism viewers are drawn to the MI6 boss'.

'Who, in many respects, is a deeply unlikeable character – because', says Shaw, 'she's mysterious'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoDBO_0cN5Pr6a00
Heroine: Fiona found fame in the Oscar winning 1989 film My Left foot

She knows a lot more than she lets on… She is sometimes playing a longer game than her behaviour might appear to show.

'The personality needed to work in MI6 is not warm and cuddly. Because you have to be wary of everything everyone says to you'.

'You also have to be very careful of what you say, how you behave and who you love. It makes for really good tension.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As71Q_0cN5Pr6a00
Complex Character: Fiona described her character in Killing Eve as 'a bag of monkeys, i don't ever know what she is up to

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

2021 BFI London Film Festival Review – The Real Charlie Chaplin

The Real Charlie Chaplin, 2021. Co-written and directed by Peter Middleton and James Spinney. A look at the life and work of Charlie Chaplin in his own words featuring an in-depth interview he gave to Life magazine in 1966. BAFTA-nominated filmmakers Peter Middleton and James Spinney (Notes on Blindness) return...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rachel Weisz To Star in Legendary’s Adaptation of ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’, Tomas Alfredson To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Weisz is set star in and produce Legendary’s adaptation of acclaimed suspense novel Seance on a Wet Afternoon with Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy helmer Tomas Alfredson to direct. Alfredson comes aboard the project replacing Harry Bradbeer, who will remain on as an executive producer as he recently returned to direct Legendary’s Enola Holmes sequel after the success of the first film. BAFTA and Tony-winner Jack Thorne wrote the draft, from a story by himself and Bradbeer. Based on Mark McShane’s acclaimed 1961 suspense novel of the same name, the story follows a self-proclaimed psychic medium who convinces her husband to kidnap a child...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Kristen Stewart Brings 'Spencer' to BFI London Film Festival

Kristen Stewart steps out in a gray dress for the premiere of her new movie Spencer held at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday (October 7) at The Royal Festival Hall in London. The 31-year-old star of the movie was seen posing with her on screen sons Jack Nielen...
MOVIES
imdb.com

BFI London Film Festival Retains Role as Launchpad

The BFI London Film Festival is perfectly situated at the start of the fall season, which also happens to be the beginning of awards season, to help shepherd films toward commercial and critical success. “London Film Festival is still such a prestigious showcase for new films and a fantastic way...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Nella Larsen
Person
Rebecca Hall
Person
Fiona Shaw
Screendaily

BFI London Film Festival Works-in-Progress includes Shola Amoo, Dionne Edwards projects

The second edition of the BFI London Film Festival (LFF)’s Work-in-Progress showcase has selected seven projects from emerging British talent, to present to an invited audience of international buyers and festival programmers at the event on October 9. The in-person showcase will include extracts screened from each project, followed by...
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

Agathe Rousselle & Julia Ducournau at the ''Titane'' 65th BFI London Film Festival Premiere

On Saturday(October 9th) Agathe Rousselle and Julia Ducournau hit the red carpet for the premiere of ''Titane'' during the 65th BFI London Film Festival. Agathe Rousselle served up a flirty, goth look, wearing a LOUIS VUITTON SPRING 2022 sheer black beaded embroidered dress with a bra and briefs underneath for coverage. For someone else, I would have preferred this lined but for Agathe, it worked as is.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Jay-Z Attends BFI London Film Festival in Support of His Forthcoming Film

On Wednesday, Jay-Z attended the BFI London Film Festival at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in support of his forthcoming film, The Harder They Fall. Produced by the Brooklyn-born rapper, the movie champions Black representation in Western-themed cinema. Starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bfi London Film Festival#Sparks#Crutches#Mailonline#British#Guardian#Ipaper#The 2019 Bafta
Screendaily

“We’re looking forward to cinemas filling up”: BFI chief executive kicks of London Film Festival

The British Film Institute (BFI) London Film Festival (LFF) kicked off last night (October 6) with an abundance of stars turning up for the opening night film, the world premiere of UK director Jeymes Samuel’s feature debut, The Harder They Fall, at London’s Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, followed by a reception at the Freemasons’ Hall.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The Harder They Fall Review – London Film Festival 2021

Between this and Da Five Bloods it should just be conventional wisdom that Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo are a winning combination no matter what. Especially when backed by a stacked cast of talent including Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield. Under the direction of singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel (better known by his stage name ‘The Bullitts’) their combined talents have managed to produce one of the best films of the year, and certainly the best action film. Seamlessly blending classic western conventions with a hip-hop soundtrack and aesthetics to match Samuel takes the ‘Black Western’ to a whole other level.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thefashionistastories.com

Regina King in Alexander McQueen & Louis Vuitton at ''The Harder They Fall'' 2021 BFI London Film Festival Photocall & Premiere

Following the LV fashion show, Regina King made her way to London for ''The Harder They Fall'' photocall and premiere which was held today(October 6th). For the photocall, she turned to ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, wearing an ensemble and boots from the fashion house PRE-FALL 2021 collection. I like this, it's a great look on the model and Regina regardless if it was worn exactly the same. Love the color of the skirt and her braided hairstyle reminds me of her character ''Lesha'' in the film ''Poetic Justice.'' Regina keeps aging backwards and she looks good.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
filminquiry.com

London Film Festival 2021: THE HARDER THEY FALL: A Stylish Star-Studded Western Revenge Ride

The Harder The Fall opens with a brief two-sentence prologue: “While the events of the film are fictionalised, ‘These. People. Existed’”. More than existed; director Jeymes Samuel and co-writer Boaz Yakin show us that these outlaws in the Old West lived. With extreme violence, with death all around them, and with panache. A debut feature for British singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel, building on his short 2013 Western They Die by Dawn, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall tells the story of Nat Love, who reassembles his old gang to get revenge against the man who murdered his parents.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Will Poulter cuts a handsome figure in a black Dior shirt while Kaitlyn Dever looks glamorous in a black feather gown as they lead the stars at the Dopesick premiere at BFI London Film Festival

They're set to star in a shocking new Disney+ series about the opioid addiction and overdose epidemic in the USA. But there was nothing shocking about Will Poulter and Kaitlyn Dever's appearances on Wednesday evening, as they headed out for the Dopesick premiere at BFI London Film Festival. Will, 28,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mike Leigh, Asif Kapadia & Michael Winterbottom on Gatekeepers of Independent Cinema – BFI London Film Festival

Leading British independent filmmakers expressed some frank views on gatekeepers acting as a barrier to independent cinema at a BFI London Film Festival panel discussion on Tuesday. The panel consisted of Palme d’Or winner Mike Leigh (“Secrets & Lies”), Oscar winner Asif Kapadia (“Amy”) and Golden Bear winner Michael Winterbottom (“In This World”). The discussion used Winterbottom’s recently published book “Dark Matter: Independent Filmmaking in the 21st Century” as a starting point. The discussion was moderated by former London Film Festival artistic director Sandra Hebron. Leigh, who debuted in 1971 with “Bleak Moments,” has a unique approach to getting funded in that,...
MOVIES
thefashionistastories.com

''The Lost Daughter'' 65th BFI London Film Festival Premiere

Following her previous appearance, Ruth Wilson joined Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson, Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on the red carpet for ''The Lost Daughter'' premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday(October 13th). Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a LOEWE RESORT 2021 two-tone cutout dress. I think this is a...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Isabel Sandoval Calls for Layered and Complex Trans Characters in Film and TV - BFI London Film Festival

Actor, writer, director and trans icon Isabel Sandoval wants trans characters in film and TV to be layered, complex and multidimensional. Speaking to Variety during the BFI London Film Festival, where she is the president of the first features jury, the Philippines-born, U.S.-based Sandoval said that a lot of studios and producers relegate trans characters to the periphery.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Hinterland Review – London Film Festival 2021

I was looking forward to Hinterland. The concept is solid: As they return from World War One, a group of Austrian soldiers is gradually hunted down by a serial killer. Peter (Murathan Muslu), a former policeman and the platoon leader, ends up drafted in to solve the mystery. In addition to this, director Stefan Ruzowitzky, though he’s had an up and down career, first made his mark with the immensely fun slasher Anatomy (starring a young Franka Potente) and this felt interesting as a return to that genre territory.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy