Cornelia, GA

Michael Tanksley, Age 40 Cornelia

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 6 days ago

Michael Tanksley, age 40, of Cornelia, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, October 8, 2021. Mr. Tanksley was born on October 3, 1981 in Hall County, Georgia. maternal grandfather, Roy Lamb Keller; paternal grandparents, Oscar L. and Betty Tanksley; and step-grandfather, Bill Crook. Mr. Tanksley was a Law Enforcement Officer for approximately 19 years, serving the past two with Alto Police Department. Michael loved his “babies”, Wyatt and Maci. Michael was a very caring person and friend, to know Michael was to love Michael. He was a member of the Clarkesville Masonic Lodge No. 325 F & AM.

