Free Minnesota testing program Door Dashes COVID spit test to homes

FREE COVID-19 PCR test at the Elgin Recreation Center, 361 N Hwy 95! Mondays: 5PM - 7PM Wednesdays: 5PM - 7PM Fridays: 9AM - 11AM Sundays: 5PM - 7PM Community Wellness America, a medical 501c3, is partnering with federally approved COVID-19 testing laboratories to provide self-administered COVID-19 test kits 100% free of charge. Who qualifies for the test? - Anyone age of 5 and up can receive a FREE COVID-19 test once every two weeks. - Citizenship status is never a question, undocumented immigrants are welcome. - Vaccination status does not affect eligibility. Operational details: - The process takes 90 seconds to complete, including information gathering and a nasal swab test - Results will be available via text or email within 3-5 days. - We are providing self-administered tests. Patients use a tiny swab to collect moisture from one of their nostrils. This process takes 10 seconds and is entirely painless.

ELGIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO