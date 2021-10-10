CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Minnesota testing program Door Dashes COVID spit test to homes

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — With kids back in school, testing mandates at some workplaces and the delta variant pushing cases higher, Minnesota is seeing some of the highest demands for coronavirus testing since the pandemic started. Store shelves are cleared of rapid tests, and social media is a-twitter with questions about...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

CBS Austin

Tips for taking at-home COVID-19 tests

With delta variant still spreading across the country, at-home COVID-19 test kits are in high demand. These test kits can be purchased over the counter and, in some cases, give you results in a matter of minutes. Self-tests can be used by anyone who is symptomatic regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
9NEWS

Demand for at-home COVID tests runs high in Colorado

DENVER — On Wednesday, the White House announced plans to increase COVID-19 testing capacity by drastically increasing the number of rapid, at-home testing kits available on the market. The Biden administration announced a $1 billion purchase of the tests, which would triple the number available by November and quadruple the...
COLORADO STATE
KITV.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits out of stock for a week

HONOLULU -- Demand for the free COVID-19 testing kits has exceeded supply and stock won’t be replenished until the week on Oct. 11, Hawaii health officials said. The test kit shortage only affects the free Say Yes! COVID Test at-home testing kits. Oahu residents were selected for the federal pilot...
HONOLULU, HI
Omaha.com

Nebraskans seek out at-home COVID tests

Some Nebraskans are reaching for over-the-counter COVID tests after returning from trips, before visiting Grandma or after waking up with a scratchy throat or stuffy nose. The rapid antigen tests, sold in pharmacies, online and in some big box stores, require users to swab their own noses and read results (like they would a pregnancy test) or send the sample to a lab for processing.
NEBRASKA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota expanding COVID-19 testing capacity as demand rises

The State of Minnesota is expanding its free testing options as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and the demand for testing increases. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday said the community testing sits in Mankato, Moorhead, St. Cloud and Winona will be open an additional day, allowing the sites to increase their weekly testing capacity by about 500 tests.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dates For COVID Community Testing Expand In Some Minnesota Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – COVID-19 community testing dates are expanding in cities around Minnesota. Starting on Oct. 15, the Mankato and St. Cloud testing sites will be open on Friday, and starting Oct. 17, Sunday testing will be offered at Moorhead and Winona. Now, Mankato and St. Cloud will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moorhead and Winona will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re taking steps up to expand access to that testing...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC4

Governor announces Covid-19 testing program for travelers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Governor Spencer Cox announced a pilot program called “Test to Travel” that will begin Monday October 11. The program is a response to international testing restrictions for travelers regardless of vaccination status.  “With the holidays approaching, we know that Utah residents are going to want to resume traveling,” Cox said, “Whether […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
elgintx.com

FREE COVID-19 PCR Testing

FREE COVID-19 PCR test at the Elgin Recreation Center, 361 N Hwy 95! Mondays: 5PM - 7PM Wednesdays: 5PM - 7PM Fridays: 9AM - 11AM Sundays: 5PM - 7PM Community Wellness America, a medical 501c3, is partnering with federally approved COVID-19 testing laboratories to provide self-administered COVID-19 test kits 100% free of charge. Who qualifies for the test? - Anyone age of 5 and up can receive a FREE COVID-19 test once every two weeks. - Citizenship status is never a question, undocumented immigrants are welcome. - Vaccination status does not affect eligibility. Operational details: - The process takes 90 seconds to complete, including information gathering and a nasal swab test - Results will be available via text or email within 3-5 days. - We are providing self-administered tests. Patients use a tiny swab to collect moisture from one of their nostrils. This process takes 10 seconds and is entirely painless.
ELGIN, TX
hawaii.gov

Free COVID testing events in Nanakuli

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) in conjunction with the Hawai‘i National Guard will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing in Nanakuli every Wednesday in October from 3 – 6 p.m. Free testing will be available at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center – Nanakuli Clinic at 87-2070 Farrington...
HONOLULU, HI
utoledo.edu

UTMC Now Offering At-Home COVID Tests

The University of Toledo Medical Center is offering at-home COVID antigen tests at no cost to patients. The tests have been made available from the state of Ohio and are available while supplies last. “The at-home tests are ideal for patients who are seeking a COVID test to return to...
OHIO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Update to State’s COVID-19 Testing Program

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the State Hygienic Lab are adjusting the state’s approach to provide Iowans convenient access to free COVID-19 testing statewide. The recently launched testing locator map at coronavirus.iowa.gov helps Iowans find testing near them...
DES MOINES, IA
erienewsnow.com

FDA Approves Another At Home Rapid Covid Test

Over the last couple months it seems to be difficult to find rapid covid test, many people needing those results fast whether it be because of symptoms or need it for travel. Earlier this week the FDA added another home rapid covid test, the flowflex to the growing list of tests that can be issued right in your own home.
ERIE, PA
CBS 46

Free COVID-19 testing available in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Free COVID-19 testing is available in Norcross to Georgians looking to get tested. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing at its mobile van testing site at Universal Church, located on 6081 Singleton Road. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
NORCROSS, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID testing: Wisconsin DHS relaunches community program

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Oct. 7 announced the relaunch of the Testing Pilot Program, now referred to as the Community Testing Support Program. This program will provide approved applicants across Wisconsin with free testing supplies and courier services through contracted vendors, as...
MADISON, WI
cw34.com

At-home COVID tests soon to increase in stores

Two years into the pandemic and testing is still falling short from where it should be. Nationwide, at home rapid tests are hard to come by. A quick search on Amazon will leave you wondering if any tests are in stock, while some sellers are charging upwards of $1,000 for the antigen test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ktwb.com

Gov. Walz promises Minnesota COVID testing expansion, vaccine incentives

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated. Minnesota Public Radio reports Walz made the remarks Thursday while touring a testing site Duluth. The governor said the administration plans to “massively expand”...
MINNESOTA STATE
Winona Daily News

Free COVID-19 testing available Tuesday in Independence

Trempealeau County is hosting a free opportunity to get tested against COVID-19 Tuesday. Anyone who lives in Wisconsin and is 12 months old or older will be able to be tested in Independence from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be located at the county’s Health Care Center...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Paducah Sun

Ill. COVID test is something to spit at

The University of Illinois has developed a simple test for COVID-19 that is easier to use and provides results in faster time than the nasal swab test. Called covidSHIELD, the test was pioneered by a team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The test takes a sample...
ILLINOIS STATE

