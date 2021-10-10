CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview With Filmmaker Elle Callahan, Writer and Director Of ‘Witch Hunt’

By Tiffany Blem
pophorror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWitchcraft has always been a subject that has fascinated me. When I was in high school, I even did my research project on the topic, which really didn’t go over very well with my Catholic school English teacher. Ah, well. Even now, many years later, it’s still a subject I like to devour and learn about whenever I get a chance. It’s also one of my favorite fictional topics, because the perception and ways it can be interpreted are so vast, and there are some really great works of art out there on it. To celebrate the release of Witch Hunt, a modern tale of an America where magic is real and witches are still being persecuted for it, I spoke with writer and director Elle Callahan about her inspiration behind the film, preparing her cast for shooting, and what’s up next.

