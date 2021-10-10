Worker critically hurt in 3-story fall down NJ elevator shaft

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — A construction worker was critically injured in a three-story fall down an elevator shaft at a New Jersey construction site, authorities said.

The 23-year-old man was working at the top of the elevator shaft being built in a new apartment building at about 11 a.m. Saturday when he fell to the bottom, Chief Michael Foligno of the Elmwood Park police department told NJ.com. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and listed in critical but stable condition.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating and the site has been shut down pending their investigation.

Police are also investigating.

