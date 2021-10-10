CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle are 'plotting a transfer raid for FOUR Manchester United players, with Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly all targets' following £305m Saudi takeover

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are looking to raid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad during the January transfer window. The Magpies are expected to part ways with a significant amount of cash this winter after they were bought by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium for £305million. It is believed the club have identified four Manchester...

