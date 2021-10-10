Newcastle are 'plotting a transfer raid for FOUR Manchester United players, with Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly all targets' following £305m Saudi takeover

Everton wanted to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan this summer but had a bid for the Netherlands international turned down, the club’s technical director Marcel Brands has revealed. Van de Beek has struggled for regular first-team football since joining United from Ajax in 2019 and recently expressed his frustration at being left on the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he understood the 24-year-old’s situation and has insisted the midfielder remains in his plans, but Van de Beek’s opportunities have taken a further hit following the club’s early...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO