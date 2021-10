In recent seasons, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to fix their porous defense, especially on the perimeter. So, you can understand the excitement amongst the fan base after yesterday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, where both Josh Okogie and D’Angelo Russell put in solid performances on the business end of the floor. Heck, even Anthony Edwards was getting in on the action as he hustled his way through his 22 minutes of game time.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO