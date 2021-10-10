CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man with crowbar shot during road rage incident in Aldine area, officials say

By Sam González Kelly
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was shot Sunday during a road rage incident in the Aldine area after he allegedly got out of his vehicle with a crowbar and approached another driver. The man, in his mid-40s, was grazed in the forehead and hand after the other driver fired shots at him about 10 a.m. near the Aldine Mail Route Road and the Eastex Freeway Service Road, according to Lt. Paul Bruce with the Harris County sheriff's office.

Comments / 1

RR07
6d ago

If you get out the car with a weapon and start beating another person's property I think that's cause for self defense. Glad the guys alright.

Reply
3
 

