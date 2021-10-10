Man with crowbar shot during road rage incident in Aldine area, officials say

A man was shot Sunday during a road rage incident in the Aldine area after he allegedly got out of his vehicle with a crowbar and approached another driver. The man, in his mid-40s, was grazed in the forehead and hand after the other driver fired shots at him about 10 a.m. near the Aldine Mail Route Road and the Eastex Freeway Service Road, according to Lt. Paul Bruce with the Harris County sheriff's office.