Chase Edmonds will play against the 49ers

A host of key running backs, including Antonio Gibson (shin), D’Andre Swift (groin), Dalvin Cook (ankle), Joe Mixon (ankle), Melvin Gordon (leg), and Jamaal Williams (hip) are “questionable” for the early-afternoon games, so perhaps it feels like fantasy football owners are getting off easy with just two game-time decisions in the late-afternoon games. However, both Ezekiel Elliott and Chase Edmonds are important RBs who are likely penciled into starting lineups, so if either is out, fantasy owners will likely have to scramble to figure out who to start at the last minute. We’ll be here with the latest injury updates throughout the day.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO