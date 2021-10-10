Chase Edmonds will play against the 49ers
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that running back Chase Edmonds would be a game-time call due to a shoulder injury and the Cardinals have made that call. Edmonds is in the lineup as the team tries to move to 5-0 against the 49ers. Cornerback Marco Wilson is inactive after being listed as questionable with injured ribs. That will leave the Cardinals thin at corner as Byron Murphy was ruled out due to his own rib injury on Friday.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
