Tornado Warning issued for Itasca, Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Itasca; Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Southeastern Koochiching County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Togo, or 31 miles north of Hibbing, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Nett Lake, Meadow Brook, Togo, Pelican Lake, Bois Forte Reservation, Celina, and Greaney. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN