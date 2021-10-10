CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out, carted off vs. Washington

This is a big loss. The New Orleans Saints announced at halftime that Taysom Hill would not return to play against the Washington Football Game after exiting earlier with a concussion, which left him prone on the turf from a hit to the helmet. Hill was able to climb to his feet and ride a trainer’s cart off the field, but it’s clear he isn’t in any shape to take the field again today.

He was in on nine of the Saints’ first fifteen plays and got injured on a vertical shot downfield, so New Orleans obviously had a lot planned for him. With Hill sidelined and playmaking wide receiver/returns specialist Deonte Harris nursing a hamstring injury, the Saints’ margin for error continues to shrink.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

