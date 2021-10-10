Taysom Hill (concussion) ruled out, carted off vs. Washington

This is a big loss. The New Orleans Saints announced at halftime that Taysom Hill would not return to play against the Washington Football Game after exiting earlier with a concussion, which left him prone on the turf from a hit to the helmet. Hill was able to climb to his feet and ride a trainer’s cart off the field, but it’s clear he isn’t in any shape to take the field again today.

He was in on nine of the Saints’ first fifteen plays and got injured on a vertical shot downfield, so New Orleans obviously had a lot planned for him. With Hill sidelined and playmaking wide receiver/returns specialist Deonte Harris nursing a hamstring injury, the Saints’ margin for error continues to shrink.