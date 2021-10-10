Texans LT Laremy Tunsil questionable to return vs. Patriots with hand injury

HOUSTON — Houston Texans’ Pro-Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil sustained a left-hand injury on Sunday and his return is questionable.

Tunsil sustained the injury late in the first quarter of the Week 5 match against the 1-3 New England Patriots and has been in and out of the lineup throughout the first half.

When the Texans began their opening drive of the third quarter, Tunsil remained on the sideline getting his hand evaluated by a team trainer. Geron Christian Sr. replaced Tunsil at left tackle.

In the Texans’ attempt to bounce back from a 40-0 defeat, Tunsil one of the team’s issues was their inability to stay consistent.

“That is my theme, be more consistent,” he said on Friday. “We have to be consistent with everything we do. We got to play complementary football, that’s what Coach says, complimentary football. If we do that then it wouldn’t have been 40-0.”