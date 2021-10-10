Rebecca Hall dazzles in a purple gown as she attends a screening of her directorial debut Passing with star Ruth Negga at the London Film Festival

Rebecca Hall dazzled as she walked the red carpet in a purple dress for the premiere of her directorial debut Passing at the London Film Festival on Sunday.

She was joined by Ruth Negga, who looked stunning in a figure hugging pink midi dress with puffed sleeves.

Rebecca, 39, looked stunning in the stand-out number which boasted three quarter length sleeves and and a ruffled hem.

Actress Ruth, 39, who plays Clare in the film, had a flawlessly applied layer of make up on consisting of dark purple lipstick and winged eyeliner.

She had her raven tresses in an elegant up-do while wearing pink satin heeled shoes.

Rebecca, meanwhile, wore dark eyeshadow and a neutral lip colour while flashing a smile.

The film follows the surprise reunion of two school friends, which then sparks a mutual obsession which threatens their carefully constructed lives.

It is an adaption from Nella Larsen's acclaimed 1929 novel, of the same name. The flick also stars the Sorry To Bother You actress Tess Thompson, who plays Irene.

The film aims to deliver a richly layered examination of race, class and sexuality, and the lives we choose – or choose not – to lead.

Rebecca has admitted that the film is deeply personal.

Her opera singer mother Maria Ewing is from Detroit, Michigan and is bi-racial with African American and Dutch ancestry.

Her grandfather was also bi-racial and Rebecca says both family members struggled with their identity, with the actress saying it wasn't always openly talked about.

She explained to The Playlist: 'It wasn’t hidden from me exactly… but it was hidden from me and not talked about.

'When I got older, I would have these conversations with my mother where it would come up, "Can we talk about where you came from?" And sometimes she would say yes and sometimes say no.'

She added that her grandfather was passing for white too, with the reasons heartbreaking reasons behind the situation.

Rebecca said: 'I came across [Passing] at a time when I was trying to reckon creatively with some of my personal family history, and the mystery surrounding my bi-racial grandfather on my American mother’s side.

'In part, making this film is an exploration of that history, to which I’ve never really had access.'

Rebecca later attended the Passing post premiere reception at Little House in Mayfair, which was attended by film producer Margot Hand and actor Andre Holland.

She also looked loved up as she posed with her husband Morgan Spector.

Earlier on Sunday, Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw sparked concern when she attended the VIP screening of the film.

The actress, 63, who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening.

Wearing a cream ribbed zip up jumper and a pair of black loose fitting trousers, Fiona was beaming as she kept it casual for the the BFI premiere.

The star was on hand to support the film's lead Ruth at the special VIP screening.

Despite her unexplained injury Fiona was still in high spirits, as she posed with her crutches.

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Fiona Shaw for comment.

Fiona recently hit the headlines when she sensationally hit out at ageism towards women in the film industry.

After starring in the acclaimed film My Left Foot with Daniel Day Lewis in 1989, she went to Hollywood.

Recalling the time she arrived in LA, she told the Guardian, 'I was told "You're very old."' I remember thinking, 'that's bad.' She was 28.

She finally won a role in the film Three Men and a Little Lady, in which she played a frumpy headteacher, 'completely finished my film career,' she says, laughing.

She added speaking to the Ipaper, 'Once you've passed the age of being a heroine you're doomed'.

However she admitted that the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'.

Fiona describes her character in Killing Eve 'as a bag of monkeys, I don't know what she's up to.

'That unknowability is key to her magnetism viewers are drawn to the MI6 boss

'Who, in many respects, is a deeply unlikeable character – because', says Shaw, 'she's mysterious.'

She knows a lot more than she lets on… She is sometimes playing a longer game than her behaviour might appear to show.

'The personality needed to work in MI6 is not warm and cuddly. Because you have to be wary of everything everyone says to you'.

'You also have to be very careful of what you say, how you behave and who you love. It makes for really good tension.'

