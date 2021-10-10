CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebecca Hall dazzles in a purple gown as she attends a screening of her directorial debut Passing with star Ruth Negga at the London Film Festival

By Ella Hodson, Michelle Martin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Rebecca Hall dazzled as she walked the red carpet in a purple dress for the premiere of her directorial debut Passing at the London Film Festival on Sunday.

She was joined by Ruth Negga, who looked stunning in a figure hugging pink midi dress with puffed sleeves.

Rebecca, 39, looked stunning in the stand-out number which boasted three quarter length sleeves and and a ruffled hem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12abUn_0cN5Nsm300
Wow! Rebecca Hall (left) dazzled in a purple sequinned gown as she attends the premiere of her directorial debut Passing with star Ruth Negga (right) at the London Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcEyt_0cN5Nsm300

Actress Ruth, 39, who plays Clare in the film, had a flawlessly applied layer of make up on consisting of dark purple lipstick and winged eyeliner.

She had her raven tresses in an elegant up-do while wearing pink satin heeled shoes.

Rebecca, meanwhile, wore dark eyeshadow and a neutral lip colour while flashing a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRsa0_0cN5Nsm300
Gorgeous: Rebecca who is the director of the new release, looked stunning in the stand-out number which had three quarter length sleeves and and a ruffled hem
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILJ9d_0cN5Nsm300
Amazing: Actress Ruth, who plays Clare in the film had a flawlessly applied layer of make up on consisting of dark purple lipstick and winged eyeliner

The film follows the surprise reunion of two school friends, which then sparks a mutual obsession which threatens their carefully constructed lives.

It is an adaption from Nella Larsen's acclaimed 1929 novel, of the same name. The flick also stars the Sorry To Bother You actress Tess Thompson, who plays Irene.

The film aims to deliver a richly layered examination of race, class and sexuality, and the lives we choose – or choose not – to lead.

Rebecca has admitted that the film is deeply personal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHCH7_0cN5Nsm300
Good spirits: Ruth had her raven tresses in an elegant up-do while wearing pink satin heeled shoes while she posed with the director, who wore dark eyeshadow and neutral lipstick 

Her opera singer mother Maria Ewing is from Detroit, Michigan and is bi-racial with African American and Dutch ancestry.

Her grandfather was also bi-racial and Rebecca says both family members struggled with their identity, with the actress saying it wasn't always openly talked about.

She explained to The Playlist: 'It wasn’t hidden from me exactly… but it was hidden from me and not talked about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpDUC_0cN5Nsm300
New release: The film follows the surprise reunion of two school friends, which then sparks a mutual obsession which threatens their carefully constructed lives, and also stars Tessa Thompson

'When I got older, I would have these conversations with my mother where it would come up, "Can we talk about where you came from?" And sometimes she would say yes and sometimes say no.'

She added that her grandfather was passing for white too, with the reasons heartbreaking reasons behind the situation.

Rebecca said: 'I came across [Passing] at a time when I was trying to reckon creatively with some of my personal family history, and the mystery surrounding my bi-racial grandfather on my American mother’s side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PmQg_0cN5Nsm300
Family history: Rebecca (pictured with her opera singer mother Maria Ewing in 2010) has admitted that the film is deeply personal with her mining her family's own history of passing

'In part, making this film is an exploration of that history, to which I’ve never really had access.'

Rebecca later attended the Passing post premiere reception at Little House in Mayfair, which was attended by film producer Margot Hand and actor Andre Holland.

She also looked loved up as she posed with her husband Morgan Spector.

Earlier on Sunday, Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw sparked concern when she attended the VIP screening of the film.

The actress, 63, who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o27yN_0cN5Nsm300
Anticipated: It is an adaption from Nella Larsen's acclaimed 1929 novel, of the same name, and the flick also stars the Sorry To Bother You actress Tess Thompson, who plays Irene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jhj4h_0cN5Nsm300
Party: Rebecca later attended the Passing post premiere reception at Little House in Mayfair 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyJeN_0cN5Nsm300
Stunning: She posed with film producer Margot Hand and Ruth

Wearing a cream ribbed zip up jumper and a pair of black loose fitting trousers, Fiona was beaming as she kept it casual for the the BFI premiere.

The star was on hand to support the film's lead Ruth at the special VIP screening.

Despite her unexplained injury Fiona was still in high spirits, as she posed with her crutches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJ8Uc_0cN5Nsm300
Stars of the film: Rebecca posed with Ruth and the leading actor Andre Holland 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN36u_0cN5Nsm300
Sweet: Rebecca looked loved up as she posed with her husband Morgan Spector 

MailOnline has contacted a representative for Fiona Shaw for comment.

Fiona recently hit the headlines when she sensationally hit out at ageism towards women in the film industry.

After starring in the acclaimed film My Left Foot with Daniel Day Lewis in 1989, she went to Hollywood.

Recalling the time she arrived in LA, she told the Guardian, 'I was told "You're very old."' I remember thinking, 'that's bad.' She was 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX3BD_0cN5Nsm300
Worried: Killing Eve star Fiona Show, 63, sparked concern when she attended the screening on crutches

She finally won a role in the film Three Men and a Little Lady, in which she played a frumpy headteacher, 'completely finished my film career,' she says, laughing.

She added speaking to the Ipaper, 'Once you've passed the age of being a heroine you're doomed'.

However she admitted that the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04d3uZ_0cN5Nsm300
Support: The actress who plays Carolyn Martens on the hit BBC show, needed the help of crutches as she arrived for the special screening of the film
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142DOO_0cN5Nsm300
Award winner: Speaking on the role of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens of which one the 2019 Bafta was one that she feels she waited 'all her life for'

Fiona describes her character in Killing Eve 'as a bag of monkeys, I don't know what she's up to.

'That unknowability is key to her magnetism viewers are drawn to the MI6 boss

'Who, in many respects, is a deeply unlikeable character – because', says Shaw, 'she's mysterious.'

She knows a lot more than she lets on… She is sometimes playing a longer game than her behaviour might appear to show.

'The personality needed to work in MI6 is not warm and cuddly. Because you have to be wary of everything everyone says to you'.

'You also have to be very careful of what you say, how you behave and who you love. It makes for really good tension.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zOoMk_0cN5Nsm300
Heroine: Fiona found fame in the Oscar winning 1989 film My Left foot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FWLxJ_0cN5Nsm300
Complex Character: Fiona described her character in Killing Eve as 'a bag of monkeys, i don't ever know what she is up to

