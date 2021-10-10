CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Wilson inactive; Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin active for Cardinals vs. 49ers

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will be missing two starting cornerbacks in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. They released their inactive list and both Byron Murphy and rookie Marco Wilson will not dress for the game. Murphy was ruled out on the final injury report with a rib injury and Wilson was questionable with a rib injury.

That means the starting cornerbacks will likely be Robert Alford and Antonio Hamilton and either Jalen Thompson coming from safety to play in the slot or Jace Whittaker coming in for nickel packages.

Running back Eno Benjamin is active for the first time in his career, giving the Cardinals four active running backs. Chase Edmonds, questionable with a shoulder injury, is active and is going to play, but Benjamin could get his first NFL snaps.

Here is the complete list of inactives:

  • QB Chris Streveler
  • CB Byron Murphy
  • CB Marco Wilson
  • CB Tay Gowan
  • OLB Victor Dimukeje
  • DL Michael Dogbe

Andy Isabella will be active. With Antonio Hamilton likely starting, Benjamin or Isabella will likely be used on special teams.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

