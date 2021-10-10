CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers inactives: 2 questionable DL will play

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aT0qC_0cN5NVfS00

The 49ers had a potential depth issue brewing on their defensive line heading into a crucial NFC West showdown with the Cardinals. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and defensive end Samson Ebukam were both listed as ‘questionable’ on the Week 5 status report, but both players will suit up for Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Here is the list of inactives against the Cardinals:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Jauan Jennings

CB K’Waun Williams

G Aaron Banks

DT Zach Kerr

DB Buster Skrine

CB Ambry Thomas

There aren’t any surprises in this group. Skrine and Thomas were both active last week with Josh Norman nursing bruised lungs, but he was cleared to play this week and is set to line up across from Emmanuel Moseley against a pass-heavy Cardinals offense.

Veteran CB Dontae Johnson was the starting nickel cornerback a week ago with Williams sidelined, and he figures to retain that role again Sunday.

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin was activated off the practice squad and will suit up ahead of Jennings, who has been active all year. Benjamin could take over kick return duties, but he also had a good rapport with starting quarterback Trey Lance in the preseason.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Released Veteran Player On Saturday

The Arizona Cardinals released a veteran offensive lineman on Saturday. The Cardinals released Brian Winters, a veteran offensive lineman, ahead of their Week 3 game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Arizona signed Winters, previously a veteran free agent, during the off-season. The Cardinals placed him in a competition with Josh Jones...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
detroitsportsnation.com

Cleveland Browns suffer HUGE loss for matchup vs. undefeated Cardinals

Don’t be surprised if Sunday’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals is a preview of the Super Bowl as both teams have been very good so far in 2021. That being said, when the Browns take the field on Sunday, they will be without one of their top players, Nick Chubb.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dontae Johnson
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles trade TE Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday. Arizona is acquiring Ertz with the idea of making him a featured part of its offense, and Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cardinals#American Football#Dl#Nfc#Wr#K Waun Williams G
chatsports.com

Chase Edmonds Expected to Play Sunday vs.49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is expected to play in a Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1447121370249322505. Edmonds appeared questionable ahead of the Cardinals’ matchup with the 49ers because of a shoulder injury. Barring any setback in pregame, warmups should see a...
NFL
arizonasports.com

Rib injury has Cardinals C Rodney Hudson questionable to return against 49ers

A quarter after the Arizona Cardinals lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to an apparent leg injury, starting center Rodney Hudson left to the locker room with a ribs injury. Hudson and special teamer Zeke Turner (shoulder) are questionable to return, the team said. Turner left the game after being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds active, both starting CBs inactive vs. 49ers

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds is officially a go for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Edmonds entered the matchup as questionable with a shoulder injury. Defensively, Marco Wilson joins cornerback Byron Murphy as officially inactive for the Week 5 tilt. Antonio Hamilton,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Four uplifting and deflating plays from 49ers-Cardinals

The 49ers are onto their bye week after missing a chance at upsetting the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Giving out positional grades in a disappointing loss is always difficult, but there were a few bright spots. The same goes for plays. We look at four uplifting and deflating plays below. Uplifting.
NFL
CBS Philly

‘THIS IS HOME’: Watch Zach Ertz’s Emotional Goodbye To Philadelphia After Being Traded To Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A career in Philadelphia has ended for an all-time Eagles great. It’s been an emotional week for Zach Ertz, who juggled the emotions of knowing a trade was coming and playing his final game at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night. As people in Ertz’s life started to find out he was leaving Philadelphia, there was one thing they didn’t understand, and it kind of “irked” him. While his wife Julie Ertz is originally from Arizona, and it’s closer to California where he grew up, they no longer call those states home. “This is home. Philadelphia is home,” Ertz said....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy