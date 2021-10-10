CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs. Broncos, Week 5: 3rd quarter in-game update

By Jeff.Hartman
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos started the 3rd quarter with the football, and put together a drive which stalled a midfield, giving the ball back to Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense. Pittsburgh’s offense continued to put together time-consuming drives. They also continued a balanced approach to their play calling. It was this drive where Najee Harris broke the 100 yard mark for the first time this season, and Chase Claypool continued to be a big play machine with JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the game with a shoulder injury.

