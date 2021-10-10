How Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi-Kevin Plawecki Battery Built Undeniable Chemistry
Before they were highly effective battery mates, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Kevin Plawecki got comfortable with each other as roommates. Eovaldi will start a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. As has been the case for the majority of his starts this season, Eovaldi will see Plawecki when he peers in and takes the signs atop the Fenway mound.nesn.com
Comments / 0