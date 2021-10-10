CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

How Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi-Kevin Plawecki Battery Built Undeniable Chemistry

By Mike Cole
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before they were highly effective battery mates, Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and catcher Kevin Plawecki got comfortable with each other as roommates. Eovaldi will start a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday afternoon when they host the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. As has been the case for the majority of his starts this season, Eovaldi will see Plawecki when he peers in and takes the signs atop the Fenway mound.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

What Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Texted To Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox, for the most part, have lived and died with their bullpen this year. But in the absence of two of their most reliable relievers with the rest of their season on the line, manager Alex Cora is prepared to bring some of his starters out of the pen if necessary with just two games against the Washington Nationals left to make the postseason.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox ALCS Roster: Boston Reveals 26-Man Team For Series Vs. Astros

The Boston Red Sox on Friday announced the 26-man active roster they’ll use against the Houston Astros in the 2021 American League Championship Series. Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Yardbarker

Chris Sale to start Game 1 of ALCS for Red Sox; Nathan Eovaldi will start Game 2 vs. Astros

The Red Sox have set their starting rotation for the first two games of their American League Series clash against the Astros in Houston. Chris Sale has been named Boston’s Game 1 starter, while Nathan Eovaldi has been named Boston’s Game 2 starter, Sox manager Alex Cora announced when speaking with reporters from Minute Maid Park on Thursday evening.
MLB
NESN

Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox Prepare For Wild Card Clash With Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are in the postseason for the first time since 2018. It took all 162 games to do so, but Boston punched its ticket to the playoffs and welcome the New York Yankees to Fenway Park on Tuesday night in the American League Wild Card matchup. Nathan...
MLB
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki catching for Red Sox against Yankees

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the starting lineup for the AL Wild Card Game against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Plawecki is starting over Christian Vazquez and catching Nathan Eovaldi. numberFire's models project Plawecki to score 6.4 FanDuel points, the lowest...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Red Sox#Yankees
chatsports.com

How do the Yankees match up against Nathan Eovaldi?

The Boston Red Sox square off against the New York Yankees this evening in a Wild Card matchup that is sure to be one for the ages. Though Yankees fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when Chris Sale pitched on Sunday, the Yankees still have their work cut out for them as the hard-throwing Nathan Eovaldi is set to take the mound for Boston.
MLB
chatsports.com

Here’s how the Red Sox can clinch a playoff berth Saturday

The Red Sox’ playoff chances took a big step forward Friday evening. A 4-2 win in D.C. over the Nationals and the Mariners falling to the Angels 2-1 makes it possible for the Red Sox to clinch a spot in the playoffs on Saturday. Boston is now one game ahead...
MLB
prosportsoutlook.com

Nathan Eovaldi is Becoming 1 of the Best Postseason Pitchers in Baseball

The best pitchers are those who step up in big-time games. Nathan Eovaldi has done that time and time again with the Boston Red Sox, most recently defeating the New York Yankees in the 2021 AL Wild Card Game. Eovaldi has had Tommy John Surgery twice, yet still remains a clutch playoff performer. The Red Sox ace continues to come through and is steadily becoming one of the greatest postseason pitchers in baseball.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox-Rays ALDS Coverage On NESN

NESN will keep you inside the action, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays clash again. Boston will play Tampa in the best-of-five American League Division Series in the coming days, and NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of each matchup. Those on the go can catch NESN’s Red Sox-Rays coverage on Watch NESN Live.
MLB
Yardbarker

After starting Game 3, Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi told Alex Cora he’s available to pitch an inning in Game 4 of ALDS vs. Rays

Nathan Eovaldi may be less than a full day removed his most-recent start for the Red Sox, but that does not mean he wants to take any time off. Coming off a solid performance in which he surrendered just two runs on three hits, eight strikeouts, and one walk over five innings of work in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Rays at Fenway Park on Sunday, Eovaldi has apparently made himself available for Game 4.
MLB
Sporting News

Yankees vs. Red Sox results: Early homers, strong start from Nathan Eovaldi propels Boston to AL wild-card win

The Red Sox are moving on. Facing the rival Yankees, Boston jumped all over AL Cy Young candidate Gerrit Cole for two homers in the first three innings to take an early 3-0 lead. A stellar outing from Nathan Eovaldi and shutdown performance from the bullpen kept the Yankee bats in check. New York scored solo home runs in the sixth and ninth innings, but it wasn't enough as the Red Sox won the American League wild-card game 6-2 to move on to the ALDS.
MLB
fangraphs.com

The Math Behind Pulling Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi had it all working. Through his first five innings of work, he had a spectacular game brewing: seven strikeouts, two hits, no walks, and no runs. The Red Sox were already ahead 3–0. Everything was coming up Boston. After a strikeout to begin the sixth inning, Eovaldi faced...
MLB
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
26K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy