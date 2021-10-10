Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights over weekend

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video about Southwest Airlines and vaccinations is from Oct. 4, 2021. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 1 p.m. CT Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.