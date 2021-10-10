CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights over weekend

WFAA
WFAA
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video about Southwest Airlines and vaccinations is from Oct. 4, 2021. Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 1 p.m. CT Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Dallas, TX
Industry
City
Jacksonville, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
309
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy