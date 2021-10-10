CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, VA

88-year-old woman found dead in Danville; officers launch homicide investigation

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEAtE_0cN5LmnL00

DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in a Danville homicide investigation, according to police.

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 300 block of Juless Street.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The 911 caller said they found 88-year-old Elizabeth Morris Adkins unresponsive inside.

Officers found Adkins dead inside the home.

Police have not released many details about the case, but officers are investigating the situation as a homicide.

The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with surveillance cameras who lives on Juless Street and the surrounding areas is asked to call Danville police patrol at (434) 799-6510, investigations at (434) 799-6508, Crime stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Minor facing murder charges following fatal September shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a minor has been arrested and charged in connection with the mid-September shooting at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds that resulted in the death of a teenage boy. According to officials, a fight broke out at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds, which then continued into the parking […]
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
FOX8 News

Arrest made in Greensboro shooting that left 1 dead, 1 in hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that left one man dead and sent another person to the hospital in August, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Demario Bernard Montgomery, 29, of Kannapolis, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting was reported at 9:37 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Police#Weather#Smartphone App#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile
FOX8 News

Man dies in Greensboro crash with dump truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 30-year-old Reidsville man died in a crash in Greensboro after rear-ending a dump truck on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 1:35 a.m., a 1995 Honda Accord was going south on U.S. 29. The Accord rear-ended a 1999 Mack dump truck being driven by a 23-year-old […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Billy Queen is running for sheriff of Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new candidate is joining the race for sheriff in Guilford County. Billy Queen announced he’s running. Queen was a High Point police officer then a border patrol agent before becoming an officer with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. It was during his time with the ATF that […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

2K+
Followers
468
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy