CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kyle Pitts finally arrives as Falcons win in London over Jets

By Cody Williams
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFalcons fans had been awaiting the Kyle Pitts breakout game and apparently all the rookie tight end needed was to get off of U.S. soil. Expectations were always going to be high for Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts after the franchise used the fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select him, making him the first non-quarterback to come off the board. But as the Falcons flew across the pond to London for a game against the Jets, the former Florida Gator hadn’t delivered big results.

nflspinzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Falcoholic

Falcoholic Podcast: Kyle Pitts erupts en route to a Falcons win

The Falcons went into this game with several important starters out. Missing star receiver Calvin Ridley and losing Isaiah Oliver for the year were tough blows. Starting receiver Russell Gage and DT Marlon Davidson didn’t even make the trip. Then Avery Williams and Erik Harris both finished the week as doubtful to play on Sunday. Everything was stacking up against the Falcons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts Highlights vs. Jets

When the Atlanta Falcons took Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, they made him highest tight end drafted in this history. The expectations that came with that designation were huge, and Pitts has met them early in his NFL career. With the Falcons...
NFL
FOX Sports

With Ridley out, Jets defense preps for Falcons rookie Pitts

WARE, England (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is looking for his first touchdown, and the New York Jets want to keep it that way. Pitts could play a key role for Matt Ryan and the Falcons after the team announced that leading receiver Calvin Ridley. “I would think...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kyle Pitts scores first NFL touchdown during Falcons' game in London

Kyle Pitts has gotten off to a bit of a slow start to his NFL career after the Atlanta Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But, apparently, all it took was a trip across the pond for the former Florida Gator to find his footing.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Florida Gator
chatsports.com

NY Jets 20, Atlanta Falcons 27: Zach Wilson struggles, Kyle Pitts goes off

A different kind of pub crawl, one set to climax with a comeback, fell just short for the New York Jets. Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two scores while Kyle Pitts set an infantile career-best with 119 yards on nine receptions as the Atlanta Falcons escaped from London with a 27-17 victory in London on Sunday morning.
NFL
chatsports.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Kyle Pitts has arrived

The Falcons will head into their bye week coming off a win and boasting a 2-3 record, which is considerably better than a 1-4 mark. Had things with Washington gone differently, Atlanta would have some serious momentum heading into their break, but the Falcons are still hanging around. More importantly,...
NFL
SkySports

Kyle Pitts praised by Matt Ryan, Arthur Smith after starring in Atlanta Falcons win in London

No Calvin Ridley, no Russell Gage, no problem for Arthur Smith, who unleashed his fourth overall pick tight end for 119 yards and a touchdown upon the NFL's return to London. Lofty expectations surrounding Pitts were heightened further during the offseason when the Falcons traded seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
accesswdun.com

Pitts' breakout game the difference in victory over Jets

ATLANTA (AP) — A week after blowing an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons showed some backbone in a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets. They can thank rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Matt Ryan for that. Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft...
NFL
The Independent

Kyle Pitts revitalises Atlanta Falcons as NFL London rejoices at breakout display

Kyle Pitts has arrived in the NFL with the UK able to revel in what was a truly memorable performance as the Atlanta Falcons defeat the New York Jets 27-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.This is one of the most exciting talents to come out across any sport for years with the potential to transcend his position as a tight end and light up the field.The fourth overall pick in this year’s draft has hardly flopped through the first quarter of the season, but the Falcons star had gone scoreless over four games entering this week.Offensive wizard Arthur Smith has understandably...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.
NFL
USA Today

Looking at Falcons TE Kyle Pitts' route chart from Week 5

One of two things were going to happen with the Falcons without Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, and both were just as likely as the other. Either the Jets were going to do all the can to take away Kyle Pitts as a receiving option with no other real threat on the field, or the lack of Ridley was only going bolster the amount of targets Pitts got and give him a chance to thrive.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

162K+
Followers
355K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy