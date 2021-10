MCKINNEY, Texas — Billy and Tara Williams have stopped counting the number of funerals they’ve gone to or been invited to. The McKinney family has lost eight family members in a six-month span to COVID-19. The last death was Tara Williams' aunt several weeks ago, Betty Pierce. Tara was very fond of her dad’s sister. She said they would talk on the phone every day.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO