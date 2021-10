Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (2-0) at Los Angeles Clippers (1-2) The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their three-game preseason road trip tonight in Southern California as they face off against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. With the final 2 preseason games being against the Brooklyn Nets and Clippers, look for the Wolves to use these games as tests for the start of the regular season. With this being Patrick Beverley’s first game back in LA, also look for him to be extra aggressive tonight as well (this is also a homecoming of sorts for Jordan McLaughlin — who attended USC — so expect him to drop 50 tonight).

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO