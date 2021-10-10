Leicester transfers: Is Real Madrid’s Isco a realistic signing?

Real Madrid tried to sign Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but it didn’t quite work out for them, as PSG didn’t accept any offers for the Frenchman, even after telling him that they won’t stand in the way as long as the offer is what they want it to be. The club wasn’t professional enough, and as it turns out, Mbappe ended up staying at PSG.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO