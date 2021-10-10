Notre Dame Football: Irish Ranked #13 in Coaches Poll and #14 in AP Top 25

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a quick business trip that ended in a nice, calm, and easy victory in Blacksburg......JK that entire game was off its rocker. Notre Dame consistently finds itself on the right side of games like this, which from the outside looking in should be considered “lucky”. However, it is clear that Brian Kelly knows how to coach in these moments and his players are mentally tough. They currently have the longest winning streak against unranked opponents in the country.....#thanksbama. That is a great place to be....this season is DEFINITELY a transition, but a fun, stressful, and a times, drunk one. Let’s just enjoy the ride.