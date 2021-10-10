CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Minnesota testing program Door Dashes COVID spit test to homes

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — With kids back in school, testing mandates at some workplaces and the delta variant pushing cases higher, Minnesota is seeing some of the highest demands for coronavirus testing since the pandemic started. Store shelves are cleared of rapid tests, and social media is a-twitter with questions about...

foxsanantonio.com

Tips for taking at-home COVID-19 tests

With delta variant still spreading across the country, at-home COVID-19 test kits are in high demand. These test kits can be purchased over the counter and, in some cases, give you results in a matter of minutes. Self-tests can be used by anyone who is symptomatic regardless of their vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits out of stock for a week

HONOLULU -- Demand for the free COVID-19 testing kits has exceeded supply and stock won’t be replenished until the week on Oct. 11, Hawaii health officials said. The test kit shortage only affects the free Say Yes! COVID Test at-home testing kits. Oahu residents were selected for the federal pilot...
HONOLULU, HI
Omaha.com

Nebraskans seek out at-home COVID tests

Some Nebraskans are reaching for over-the-counter COVID tests after returning from trips, before visiting Grandma or after waking up with a scratchy throat or stuffy nose. The rapid antigen tests, sold in pharmacies, online and in some big box stores, require users to swab their own noses and read results (like they would a pregnancy test) or send the sample to a lab for processing.
NEBRASKA STATE
southernminn.com

Minnesota to expand COVID-19 testing options in schools

Students who experience COVID-19 symptoms at school will still be sent home, but now, state officials say they can take a rapid COVID test home with them. “If we can isolate and find out cases right away, not only can we protect the health of that individual child or staff member, we can keep the building in place without having to isolate the entire building and send folks home,” Gov. Tim Walz said on Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dates For COVID Community Testing Expand In Some Minnesota Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – COVID-19 community testing dates are expanding in cities around Minnesota. Starting on Oct. 15, the Mankato and St. Cloud testing sites will be open on Friday, and starting Oct. 17, Sunday testing will be offered at Moorhead and Winona. Now, Mankato and St. Cloud will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moorhead and Winona will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re taking steps up to expand access to that testing...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Walz calls for more schools to take advantage of state’s free rapid COVID test program

Dave Orrick writes for the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota schools that want free rapid coronavirus tests — results in as little as 15 minutes — need only to ask the state. But the vast majority of schools haven’t yet, and on Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders called for more schools to take advantage of the offer. …. The surge in cases, especially in unvaccinated students, from the delta variant has led to a spike in demand for rapid tests, which are sold without a prescription in stores for as little as $10 — but often more — and have been near-impossible to find, as they’ve all been snatched up. However, the state, with the aid of federal funds, has free tests available for schools — and has for some time.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
elgintx.com

FREE COVID-19 PCR Testing

FREE COVID-19 PCR test at the Elgin Recreation Center, 361 N Hwy 95! Mondays: 5PM - 7PM Wednesdays: 5PM - 7PM Fridays: 9AM - 11AM Sundays: 5PM - 7PM Community Wellness America, a medical 501c3, is partnering with federally approved COVID-19 testing laboratories to provide self-administered COVID-19 test kits 100% free of charge. Who qualifies for the test? - Anyone age of 5 and up can receive a FREE COVID-19 test once every two weeks. - Citizenship status is never a question, undocumented immigrants are welcome. - Vaccination status does not affect eligibility. Operational details: - The process takes 90 seconds to complete, including information gathering and a nasal swab test - Results will be available via text or email within 3-5 days. - We are providing self-administered tests. Patients use a tiny swab to collect moisture from one of their nostrils. This process takes 10 seconds and is entirely painless.
ELGIN, TX
KCRG.com

Iowa City offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits

Students from the Lisbon school district learned first hand the do's and don't's of fire safety for National Fire Prevention Week. The U.S. recorded its biggest increase in homicides in modern history. Cedar Rapids mayoral candidates gather for forum on Wednesday. Updated: 1 hours ago. In just 27 days, Cedar...
IOWA STATE
fox5ny.com

COVID testing in your home is getting simpler and faster

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. - PCR tests for COVID-19 are becoming less invasive and more accessible. Northwell Health is rolling out a more efficient way to test for COVID-19. Automation helps simplify the process allowing for 10 times more testing at one-tenth of the cost. "Individuals go on a website,...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
erienewsnow.com

FDA Approves Another At Home Rapid Covid Test

Over the last couple months it seems to be difficult to find rapid covid test, many people needing those results fast whether it be because of symptoms or need it for travel. Earlier this week the FDA added another home rapid covid test, the flowflex to the growing list of tests that can be issued right in your own home.
ERIE, PA
CBS 46

Free COVID-19 testing available in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) — Free COVID-19 testing is available in Norcross to Georgians looking to get tested. Curative will be offering shallow nasal PCR testing at its mobile van testing site at Universal Church, located on 6081 Singleton Road. Testing is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
NORCROSS, GA
ktwb.com

Gov. Walz promises Minnesota COVID testing expansion, vaccine incentives

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated. Minnesota Public Radio reports Walz made the remarks Thursday while touring a testing site Duluth. The governor said the administration plans to “massively expand”...
MINNESOTA STATE
River Falls Journal

DHS to increase COVID-19 testing capacity, relaunches community testing program

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the relaunch of the Testing Pilot Program, now referred to as the Community Testing Support Program, to support entities across Wisconsin in offering local, convenient COVID-19 testing. This program will provide approved applicants with free testing supplies and courier services through contracted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

Free at-home COVID-19 tests given to Ohioans in need

PORTSMOUTH, OH. (WOWK) – On Thursday, Compass Community Health distributed more than 400 free at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents in the area. This is part of a state-wide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Compass Community’s Operations Director, Greg Gulker said this area is one of the most...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Scientific American

The Smartest Way to Use Rapid At-Home COVID Tests

As COVID-19 vaccines became widely available in the U.S. this year, some people who had put life plans on hold earlier in the pandemic decided not to wait any longer. One of them was Scientific American senior health editor Tanya Lewis, who got married in August. But in the weeks leading up to the wedding day, infections of the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, had started to rise again nationwide. So the wedding was held outdoors and limited to fewer than 40 guests, with all the adults confirming they were vaccinated—and Lewis handed out over-the-counter antigen tests for the coronavirus just before the ceremony, then asked guests to take them. These relatively low-cost tests return results within 15 to 30 minutes. “I wanted to make sure that I had one extra layer of protection,” she says.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paducah Sun

Ill. COVID test is something to spit at

The University of Illinois has developed a simple test for COVID-19 that is easier to use and provides results in faster time than the nasal swab test. Called covidSHIELD, the test was pioneered by a team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The test takes a sample...
ILLINOIS STATE
Racine County Eye

RUSD COVID-19 School-Based Testing Program

Racine Unified School District is participating in a federally funded COVID-19 testing program. The program is available for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The implementation of this program will add additional protection for students, staff, and families. By identifying cases early and preventing the spread of COVID-19 the program will make Racine Unified Schools a safer place to learn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

