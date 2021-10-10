CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Pfizer planning to vaccinate Brazil city in study

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxZn7_0cN5KOYY00

Pfizer announced a plan to fully vaccinate an entire Brazilian city to study the long-term effects and safety of its COVID-19 vaccine in a "real-life scenario."

The one-year study will simulate a situation in which everyone aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech serum. It will closely monitor how long vaccine effectiveness lasts and how it works against new variants, according to The New York Times.

The study will take place in the Brazilian city of Toledo, where 98 percent of the population is vaccinated. It will be conducted by a hospital, a university, local health officials and Brazil’s national vaccination program, the Times reported.

"Here we believe in science and we lament the almost 600,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Brazil," Toledo Mayor Beto Lunitti said when the study was announced, per the Times.

Another Brazilian town called Serrana is believed to be the site of the first mass COVID-19 vaccine trial. That trial successfully lowered new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the town of 45,000 people.

Brazil in its entirety, however, has suffered a particularly high death toll, while its president, Jair Bolsonaro, has publicly questioned COVID-19 vaccinations and other public health measures.

After the U.S., Brazil was only the second country to surpass 600,000 deaths.

The Hill has reached out to Pfizer for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US panel votes to authorize J&J Covid vaccine booster

A high level panel of US medical experts voted unanimously Friday to recommend authorizing a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. The decision will help end a sense of limbo for 15 million Americans who received the first dose but were worried whether it was enough to protect them, particularly after the rise of the Delta variant. The committee members, convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), agreed with the pharmaceutical company that safety and efficacy evidence favored a second dose. The recommendation may be tweaked further by the FDA and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and an emergency use authorization should follow within days to weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Daily Mail

Pfizer will vaccinate EVERYONE over age 12 in one Brazilian city with its Covid shot to study how long protection lasts and if the jab is effective against new variants

Pfizer says it will vaccinate everyone in one Brazilian city to study the effectiveness of its COVID-19 shot in a 'real-world setting.'. All residents aged 12 and older in Toledo - in the southwestern part of the country near the border with Paraguay - will be fully vaccinated with the jab.
SCIENCE
kfornow.com

Study: Pfizer Vaccine Protection Begins To Wear Off After Two Months

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials (getty images) (KFOR NEWS October 8, 2021) A study published this week found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine begins to weaken after roughly two months. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that protection began to drop off after that point –...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Brazilian#Pfizer Biontech#The New York Times#Serrana
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study: Pfizer vaccine prevents hospitalization for COVID-19 infections for up to 6 months after 2 doses

According to investigators, the BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) vaccine appears to be highly effective in preventing hospital admissions for up to about 6 months after vaccine recipients are fully vaccinated. The BNT162b2 (Pfizer–BioNTech) vaccine appears to be highly effective in preventing hospital admissions for up to about 6 months after vaccine recipients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Grand Rapids Press

Pfizer vaccine’s protection wanes over time, but not because of variants, study finds

Research conducted in Southern California has confirmed the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s protection against “breakthrough” coronavirus infections. The new study, one of the largest and longest to track the effectiveness of a vaccine in Americans, found that the vaccine’s ability to protect against infection stood at 88%...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine Antibodies May Disappear in 7 Months, Study Says

Oct. 4, 2021 -- Antibody levels may wane after 7 months for people who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server. In the study, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed or formally published in a medical journal,. researchers analyzed blood samples from 46...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 74% of eligible people fully vaccinated

In Finland during the past week, a total of 109 new coronavirus patients were admitted to 40 specialist nursing wards. In the last four weeks, the weekly number of new coronavirus patients admitted to specialist care wards has risen from 60 to 109 patients. Last week, 22 new coronavirus patients entered intensive care, which is the same number as in the previous week.
WORLD
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
deseret.com

New study reveals how well the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine really works

A new study suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is highly successful at stopping coronavirus infection even six months down the road. The study — published in the Lancet medical journal Monday — reviewed more than 3.4 million people who were inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Overall, the vaccine was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

361K+
Followers
41K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy